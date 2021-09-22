The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Rabbi Sacks's Jewish Hebrew-English Bible for the 21st century

Finding truth through translation.

By MARTIN LOCKSHIN  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 14:59
BRITISH CHIEF rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks is honored at the 2016 Templeton Prize ceremony. Most of the translation was completed by Sacks, though an esteemed committee finished portions after his passing. (photo credit: Catholic Church England Wales/Flickr)
BRITISH CHIEF rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks is honored at the 2016 Templeton Prize ceremony. Most of the translation was completed by Sacks, though an esteemed committee finished portions after his passing.
(photo credit: Catholic Church England Wales/Flickr)
When many Jews were more comfortable reading Greek than Hebrew, just over 2,000 years ago, they produced a Greek Bible translation known as the Septuagint. It has been the object of study and interest ever since. A few centuries later, when many Jews were more comfortable in Aramaic, the Targum Onkelos appeared, another text of enduring influence.
Today, 40-50% of the world’s Jews are more comfortable reading in English than in Hebrew. Yet, no single English translation of the Hebrew Bible dominates the Jewish world. The Jewish Publication Society of America has produced two very successful translations, one in 1917 and another in stages, completed in 1982 (NJPS = the “New” Jewish Publication Society of America Tanakh translation). Jewish Studies scholars generally use NJPS, but it has not had the same acceptance in religious circles. A number of new haredi (ultra-Orthodox) translations have been published in recent decades, including  ArtScroll’s The Chumash: The Stone Edition and Aryeh Kaplan’s Living Torah. Everett Fox and Robert Alter have produced new academic translations, each with a different purpose.
The Koren Tanakh: Magerman Edition has recently entered this crowded market. Koren Publishers is already well-known for its Hebrew-language Bibles. The text produced by their team of scholars is considered the most accurate, and the font and layout are attractive. In the new Magerman edition, the Koren Hebrew text appears on one side, with a new English translation facing it. Back in 1967, as the introduction to the current volume informs us, Koren had published a different Hebrew/English Bible whose English was an update of an 1881 translation that had tried to preserve as much of the language and rhythm of the King James “Authorized Version” of 1611 “as Jewish sentiment permitted.” The 1967 translation never caught on.
For this new translation, Koren has assembled a remarkable team, headed by Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, who was also responsible for the translation of the Torah and of many chapters of Psalms. Sadly, he died before he was able to complete the project, but a fine editorial committee finished it. The new volume, to be released in September 2021, is handsome and easy to use. The English text has brief, useful footnotes, and the volume includes helpful maps, charts, and timelines, also in English. The long list of respected rabbis and scholars who had a hand in the project includes: Baruch Alster, Joseph Angel, Elie Assis, Michael Avioz, Shawn Zelig Aster, Yitzhak Berger and Adele Berlin (and those are only the ones whose last names begin with A or B).
I will highlight two examples of the translation that impressed me.
Metaphors always present a challenge to translators. In the book of Ruth, the first time Boaz meets Ruth, who had moved from Moab to the land of Israel, he tells her that he has already heard about her admirable character, how she had come “to take shelter under the kanaf of God” (Ruth 2:12). Later in the story, when Ruth surprises Boaz at night on the threshing floor, she urges him, “Spread your kanaf over your maidservant [i.e. over me].” (Ruth 3:9) Most often, the Hebrew word kanaf means a (bird’s) wing, but it can also be a garment, or the corner of a garment. NJPS translates the first phrase as a reference to God “under whose wings you have sought refuge,” and the second as Ruth’s request that Boaz, “spread your robe over your handmaid.” These translations are accurate, but they fail to convey the fact that Ruth subtly throws Boaz’s own language back at him, suggesting that the shelter that she needs comes not from God’s kanaf, but from Boaz’s. The new Koren translation successfully preserves the word play in English: Boaz praises Ruth for coming to take shelter under God’s “mantle,” and Ruth subsequently asks Boaz to “spread your mantle over your maidservant.” (Neither the King James version, the Revised Standard Version, the 1967 Koren translation, nor ArtScroll preserves this play on words. Robert Alter does, translating kanaf in both verses as “wing.”)
Another issue for translators is translating passages that are unclear or difficult in their context. In Genesis 45:3, when Joseph stops masquerading and reveals himself to his brothers, he says to them (in the King James translation), “I am Joseph. Doth my father yet live?” His question seems out of place since, as closely as three verses before, his brothers had been telling him news about their father. Furthermore, Joseph had repeatedly asked and received information about Jacob earlier in the narrative. Like King James, many translators (including ArtScroll, Kaplan, Alter and the 1967 Koren translation) preserve the difficulty in the English, too. NJPS makes Joseph’s question less jarring by stretching the meaning of the Hebrew, ha-od avi chay, to “Is my father still well?” The Koren translation effectively conveys, in my assessment, the emotion behind Joseph’s redundant question: “I am your brother Yosef. Is my father really still alive?”
Translations of the Bible will always be helpful for providing insights into the text, even for those who understand Hebrew well. Koren is to be congratulated for the high quality and the literary merit of this monumental undertaking. 
'The Koren Tanakh: The Magerman Edition – Compact Maalot' (credit: Courtesy)'The Koren Tanakh: The Magerman Edition – Compact Maalot' (credit: Courtesy)
The Koren Tanakh: The Magerman Edition – Compact Maalot
By Rabbi Jonathan Sacks
Koren Publishers
2072 pages; $34.95


Tags Hebrew Judaism Torah bible books book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa prison break must be thoroughly investigated - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by