The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Rabbinate OKs external supervision in kashrut licensing, market opens

Tzohar kashrut division describes development as ‘historic’ and ‘revolutionary’ in allowing independent kashrut supervision authorities to operate legally

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 21:26
‘BY KEEPING kosher, we become holy, and thus we merit God’s holiest love and protection.’ (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
‘BY KEEPING kosher, we become holy, and thus we merit God’s holiest love and protection.’
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The kashrut licensing market in Israel has been “de facto opened” this week, after the Chief Rabbinate published a document stipulating how restaurants and other food businesses can publicly declare the kashrut standards they follow.
After decades in which the Chief Rabbinate has wielded a heavy monopoly over the kashrut industry afforded it by law, food businesses can now legally state they use independent kashrut authorities, a measure which may entice many to abandon the rabbinate’s kashrut licensing owing to the frequent allegations of bad practices and corruption which are made against it.
The Chief Rabbinate’s document formally permits food businesses to display a declaration stipulating the kashrut standards they observe, and state what organization supervises them, but without using the word “kosher” and while clearly stating that it does not have a kashrut license from the rabbinate.
With this approval, restaurants and other businesses can now be certain that they will not face fines for publicly declaring they are supervised by independent kashrut authorities, and could further weaken the Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly over kashrut licensing in the country.
The Law Against Kashrut Fraud bans food businesses from stating that they are kosher or giving that impression unless they have a kashrut license from the Chief Rabbinate or one of its local branches.
But the High Court of Justice ruled in September 2017 that while food businesses without kashrut supervision from the Chief Rabbinate and its local branches cannot declare themselves to be kosher, in accordance with the Law Against Kashrut Fraud, they can delineate the kashrut practices they observe.
That ruling was, however, vaguely worded and the Attorney-General’s Office took a relatively limited position on its interpretation of the decision, banning for instance the use of a logo, signature or stamp by an independent kashrut licensing authority on any documentation used by the business to testify as to its kashrut standards.
The Chief Rabbinate subsequently issued fines to dozens of restaurants and other businesses using the kashrut supervision services of the Tzohar organization, some of whom demanded a court hearing.
Following these legal proceedings, legal advisers for Tzohar and the Chief Rabbinate met to discuss the issue, and the Chief Rabbinate finally published instructions and a document last week stipulating how businesses can outline the kashrut standards they observe on a publicly visible document.
In the Chief Rabbinate’s document, it wrote that “the business owner is permitted, even without a kashrut certificate [from the Chief Rabbinate or local rabbinate branch] to display a true presentation in writing which details the standards which he himself uses in dealing with food products in the restaurant he owns.”
This document must state in a “prominent, clear and explicit,” manner that the establishment does not have a kashrut license from the rabbinate, must not use the word kosher, or words associated with kashrut supervision, such as “principles of Jewish law,” or “kashrut supervisor,” and cannot use a stamp, signature, or logo of an independent kashrut licensing authority.
Critically, however, the Chief Rabbinate’s new guidelines state that a business owner “is permitted to state that inspection of its kashrut standards is conducted by an external inspection agent and stipulate their name.”
The Tzohar religious-Zionist rabbinical association and organization has been the primary group to make use of the 2017 ruling with more than 200 restaurants and other businesses under its supervision, and will benefit from the latest development.
“This is a historic decision that is nothing less than a revolution in the world of kashrut, as it represents full recognition by the Rabbinate of an external supervising agency. This is a courageous decision and certainly the proper one,” said Tzohar Kashrut CEO Yehuda Zeiderman.
“This will directly benefit the Jewish people as a whole and specifically all those who wish to see the expansion of proper kashrut supervision,” Zinderman said.


Tags kosher food chief rabbi kosher food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UAE-Israel deal could mark a new dawn for relations in the Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Golinkin A Jewish view of non-violent protest and civil disobedience By DAVID GOLINKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
3 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
4 IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following shots fired at IDF position
A flare dropped by the Israeli army lights up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 24, 2020.
5 Police: We have solved the gang-rape case of the 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by