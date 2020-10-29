Tefillin of famed author Ben Ish Hai to go on auction

Two pairs of tefillin said to have belonged to the famed Kabbalist and Sephardi sage Yosef Hayyim – author of the Ben Ish Hai - will go on auction in New York City in December.The tefillin are part of a collection of Judaica that belonged to the Sassoon family, the so-called Rothschilds of the East, that numbers 68 pieces including ancient manuscripts, objects and books of great historical significance and Jewish meaning from Western Europe to the Far East and from the 11th-20th centuries. The auction house Sotheby’s said that the pieces in the sale tell tales of the history of Jewish life and culture, and represent the Sassoon family’s many years of dedication to the patronage and preservation of Jewish scholarship, art, and material culture of the highest caliber.One of the artifacts likely to arouse interest is a siddur (prayer book) that belonged to Yosef Hayyim of Baghdad, a 19th and early 20th century authority on Jewish law who is best known as the author of Ben Ish Hai, a work similar to the Kitzur Shulchan Aruch, but rooted in Mizrahi tradition. The auction includes tefillin (phylacteries) owned by Hayyim, as well as Yemenite manuscript copies of works by Maimonides, some of which date back to the 15th century. According to Sotheby’s, when Rabbi Hayyim died, one of the Sassoon family members wrote to the rabbi’s son to extend condolences and asked if he would be willing to gift him his late father’s tefillin as a memento.Originally from Baghdad, and led by patriarch David Sassoon, the family relocated in the 1830s to India and established Bombay as the seat of its vast trade empire. The family opened branches of its company in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Rangoon and played a key role in the industrialization of the Far East. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, much of the family moved to England.Other highlights include silver Torah shields from the 18th century, which are among the finest examples in existence today. These jewel-like works of art, probably made in Lemberg (Lviv) – an important 18th century Jewish center in modern-day Ukraine – feature extraordinary craftsmanship, and have been recently attributed to the Jewish silversmith, Elimelekh Tzoref of Stanislav. The significance of the role of a Jewish goldsmith in the creation of these treasures is of paramount importance in the history of Jewish art, as Jews of Western Europe were, for the most part, barred from joining the guilds. Although the artist’s name appears only on one shield, their matching and highly distinctive decoration has allowed Sotheby’s to attribute them to him.In addition to important Hebrew books and manuscripts, the collection also features personal objects reflecting the tastes, luxurious lifestyles and the international range of this legendary family, such as the silk robe Ezekiel ben Joshua Gubbay (1824-1896) wore upon his marriage to Aziza Sassoon (1839-1897); the ketubah (marriage contract) used at the wedding of Reuben David Sassoon and Catherine Ezekiel, members of two of the greatest Baghdadi merchant families in India; and a golden medal presented to Lady Rachel Sassoon Ezra by the Governor of Bengal in 1947.