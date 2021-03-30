Thousands gather at Western Wall for Birkat Kohanim

Thousands gathered Tuesday for the second day in a row to hear Birkat Kohanim (the Priestly Blessing) at the Western Wall, according to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. The event was spread across two days this year to allow as many people as possible to attend despite the coronavirus pandemic.In order to allow for even more people to attend, in spite of health restrictions caused by the pandemic, the blessing was performed twice each day. This year marks half a century since Rabbi Menachem Mendel Gafner reestablished the tradition of the public blessings, given during Passover and Sukkot, according to the foundation.“Only one year has passed since only ten kohanim blessed the entire Jewish nation and we are privileged to return to the traditional Birkat Kohanim," said rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz."Though we are still under strict adherence to the restrictions of the Health Ministry and making sure to take care of the welfare and health of all who come to the Kotel, we pray in the spirit of a 'Psalm of thanksgiving,' a psalm of praise and gratitude to the Almighty who blessed His nation with healing from the terrible plague whose end, God willing, is getting closer," Rabinowitz went on to say.
