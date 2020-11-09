The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Thousands sign up with Partners in Torah for Shabbat Project

Thousands of Jews from across the denominational spectrum are signing up to get matched with a study partner and learn about Shabbat with a focus on connection, unity and growth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 11:44
Learning Space (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Partners in Torah, a technology platform that facilitates connections for Jewish learning, is taking an innovative approach to bring people together for this year’s worldwide Shabbat Project.
The Shabbat Project is a global grassroots movement that unites Jewish people worldwide through the Shabbat experience with events that have been celebrated in more than 1,600 cities around the world. This year, due to COVID-19, live events were cancelled. As a result, Partners in Torah offered a creative solution: a virtual, three-week mega event for individuals around the world to connect, grow and learn more about Shabbat, together.
Users can quickly sign up to learn with someone specific or learn with someone using the platform’s matching algorithm. Engaging, guided study materials ensure that everyone involved has the opportunity to enhance their connection to the Shabbat experience, regardless of their religious affiliation or background.
Partners in Torah, which is popularly referred to as the “Tinder for Torah”, has already matched over 76,000 men and women in 29 countries for one-on-one study partnerships, either by phone or video conferencing, allowing people to exchange in dialogue from the comfort of their homes.
Their celebrity partners include the likes of Jaime Geller, Nikki Schreiber, Mayim Bialik, and Allison Josephs. Many of the partners in this program have studied together for well over a decade, as they found unique ways to apply the fundamentals of Judaism through different changes in the times and in life.
“Over time, the joy and practice of Shabbat has gotten buried under the distractions of the modern world,” says Moe Mernick, COO of Partners in Torah. “Through this exciting initiative, we will explain the ins and outs of Shabbat - including the hows and the difficult whys. We will also provide tips and tools to make the learning moments as enriching as possible. In this post-pandemic world, which managed to throw even the best of us off-track in terms of stability and spiritual well-being, it is beneficial to know that Shabbat is there to help recharge one and all. Thanks to our framework, learning becomes more approachable as new members can pair themselves with a friend or family member, or choose to get matched with someone new. Together, the partners can study a Shabbat-related topic for 30 minutes per week, for 3 weeks at a time and at pace that uniquely works for them.”
“I’m so excited that this year, The Shabbat Project and Partners in Torah are joining forces,” says Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein, the Founder of the Shabbat Project. “We’re so excited that there will be an opportunity for people to learn one-on-one, and go on a journey of learning, and discover the incredible magic and inspiration of Shabbat. Let’s all join in, and learn it together!”


