Parashat Nitzavim: A personal covenant with God

We often discuss Am Yisrael, the Jewish nation, from different points of view, such as its relationship with God, its uniqueness, and its devotion. In this week’s parasha, Nitzavim, we discover the individual when the Torah presents him with a challenge and does not provide him with the opportunity to hide under the umbrella of the general population and the nation.

Why does this happen in this parasha? Because the title of this parasha is “The Covenant.” Moshe Rabeinu tells the nation that everyone, from oldest to youngest, has entered into a treaty: “the leaders of your tribes, your elders and your officers, every man of Israel, your young children, your women, and your convert who is within your camp” – all these entered into a treaty with God.

And it was not only the members of that generation who were present at that same event, “but with those standing here with us today before the Lord, our God, and [also] with those who are not here with us, this day” – Am Yisrael throughout its generations.

What is this covenant?

The Torah details this for us as well: “in order to establish you this day as His people, and that He will be your God.” A mutual covenant of belonging, as we declare in the prayers of Yom Kippur: “We are Your nation, and You are our God.” This is a covenant of commitment and a strong connection; a covenant that remembers the past, lives in the present, and commits to the future.

Indeed, anyone who stops for a moment and examines the meaning of this covenant would be elated about the power and transcendent place to which it could bring the individual and the nation.

However, this sort of covenant also carries risk. It is difficult for man to grasp the meaning of this covenant as it relates to him. It is easier to comprehend God’s commitment to the nation in general, but me? God is entering into a treaty with me? Me, with my past? Me, with all of my traits? This kind of personal treaty is harder to understand.

This challenge could lead to the reality described in the following verse:

“… that he will bless himself in his heart, saying, ‘I will have peace, even if I follow my heart’s desires that the watered be swept away with the dry” (Deuteronomy 29:18).

BIBLICAL SCHOLARS of all times have debated about this unusual phrase, “that the watered be swept away with the dry,” and attempted to explain it in different ways. Even its literal meaning is difficult to understand, and even more so the connection of this sentence to the general story of entering into a covenant.

The preeminent commentator Samson Raphael Hirsch (among the German rabbis in the 19th century) wrote the following about this verse: Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“Man assumes that the blessings and curses are dependent only on the behavior of the public, and the public is sentenced by the actions of the majority; and if it merits a blessing and receives a blessing, the individual will also get his share of the general benefit, even if he himself is not worthy of a blessing; like rain that falls on the field and waters also the wild growth that are not worthy of watering. The plant that is watered because of its excellent quality is called “the watered,” while the wild growth that is not worthy of being watered is called “the dry.”

The person who finds it difficult to stand before God and grasp the significance of entering into a personal treaty says to himself, “I will be covered by the umbrella of the public.” In his thoughts, he says to himself, “If everyone will have it good, so will I.” He does not do this out of spite but out of arbitrariness, due to the human difficulty of softening and opening one’s heart. He does not see himself as worthy of entering into a treaty with God.

But God does not see you as so small. He actually sees you as someone who is worthy and capable of entering into an eternal covenant with Him, one of belonging and commitment. You, with your own personality, are worthy to stand in front of God, feel that you belong to Him, and trust in His love for you!

It is so important to understand this message during the days we are about to experience: Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Judaism teaches us that these are days of judgment and self-examination. Based on how we prepare ourselves and determine our path during these hours and days, we will determine the quality of next year.

Only if we understand that we are not small, that we are capable of advancing and growing – only if we believe in ourselves – can we aspire to move forward and strengthen that same ancient covenant between us – each and every one of us – and God! ■

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.