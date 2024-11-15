Parashat Vayeira: Order of priorities

Drawing close to God is a goal cherished by every devout Jew since ancient times. In this world, God remains hidden, and knowledge of Him comes only through simple faith and the fulfillment of His commandments. Considering this, one might expect that when Abraham, known as the “father of believers,” experienced a powerful divine revelation, he would immerse himself fully in that spiritual experience.

However, examining the verses in this week’s Torah portion, Vayeira, reveals that Abraham had a different hierarchy of values, and the Torah shares it with us to teach the proper order of priorities.

“The Lord appeared to him by the oaks of Mamre, as he sat at the entrance of the tent in the heat of the day...” (Genesis 18:1).

It was the third day after Abraham’s circumcision, and God came to inquire about his health (Babylonian Talmud, Bava Metzia 86b).

“He lifted his eyes and looked, and behold, three men were standing before him; he saw, and he ran to greet them” (Genesis 18:2).

Without hesitation, Abraham decided that the divine revelation could wait, choosing instead to engage in an act of hospitality, as building a world of kindness is our mission on Earth. He turned to God and requested:

“My Lord, if I have found favor in Your eyes, do not pass by Your servant...” (Genesis 18:3).

Putting guests before God

Rashi, one of the foremost Torah commentators, explains:

"He said to the Holy One, blessed be He, to wait for him while he ran to invite the guests" (Rashi on Genesis 18:3).

This story encapsulates an ancient Jewish narrative: No spiritual experience, no matter how lofty, takes precedence over simple acts of kindness, such as welcoming guests, visiting the sick, or offering help to another person. From this parasha and its message, our sages deduced:

“Welcoming guests is greater than receiving the divine presence” (Talmud, Tractate Shabbat 35b).

This teaching emphasizes that compassion and kindness are foundational values in Jewish tradition, deeply interwoven with spirituality and our connection to God.

In our world, the world of action, there is no greater purpose than doing good deeds in practice. There is no act more meaningful than offering a helping hand to someone in need, sharing a kind word, showing understanding, or offering heartfelt encouragement. In heaven, there are countless angels who bask in the divine presence, but here, our role is to be human – good, kind, supportive, and compassionate. ■

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.