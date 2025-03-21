Parashat Vayakhel: Giving from the heart

Parashat “Vayakhel,” which we read this Shabbat, focuses on generosity of the heart. Moses gathers the entire congregation of Israel and commands them regarding the contributions for the Mishkan (Tabernacle), God’s sanctuary in this world.

Moses specifies the materials required for the Tabernacle and its sacred vessels. However, he makes no distinction between gold and wool, animal skins and precious stones, valuable metals such as silver and copper, and simple olive oil. Each person is asked to give whatever he or she can – as long as it’s from the heart.

God, who has the power to bring manna from the heavens and water from a desert rock, has no need for any material gifts. He could have easily provided gold, silver, copper, and all the fabrics and materials necessary for the Mishkan. His only request from His people is a giving heart.

Thus, Moses declares:

"Take from among you an offering for the Lord; everyone whose heart is willing shall bring it as a gift to the Lord" (Exodus 35:5).

“Take from among you” – not for Me, for I lack nothing. I only ask that you give from yourselves, from your hearts. If your heart does not overflow with love and generosity, if your contribution is given reluctantly – keep it, for I do not need it.

A lesson from the Torah: Everyone gives in life

This Torah portion is unique in that it was spoken before all the people – men, women, and children. It teaches us an essential lesson: Everyone gives in life. The world is built on giving and receiving. But the difference between forced giving and giving from the heart is so profound that it determines the very impact of the act of giving itself.

Marriage and relationships are based on giving and receiving. The life of a husband and wife forms a private Mishkan for every individual. It is no coincidence that in Jewish tradition, marriage is conducted with the words “Behold, you are sanctified to me.” When a husband and wife live with respect, love, and appreciation, God’s presence dwells in their home, transforming it into a sanctuary – a miniature Temple.

Just as in the Holy Temple, where divine presence required wholehearted generosity, so too in a home true love and harmony depend on mutual giving from the heart. When a couple builds their home on genuine, loving generosity, their life is filled with peace and joy. But when responsibilities are carried out begrudgingly, with resentment or impatience, the home can become a place of conflict and strife.

The Talmud records the powerful words of Rabbi Akiva:

“If a husband and wife merit it, the divine presence dwells between them. If they do not, fire consumes them” (Sotah 17b).

Just as in the construction of the Mishkan, where both men and women contributed from their hearts, leading to its sanctity, so too in marriage. It does not matter what each spouse brings but that each one gives from the heart. This generosity fosters love, appreciation, and serenity, as King Solomon wisely taught:

“Better a dry piece of bread with peace than a house full of feasting with strife” (Proverbs 17:1).

The Holy Temple was destroyed due to baseless hatred, just as many homes are destroyed by a lack of generosity and love.

Thus, in Psalms, when King David blesses a married couple, describing the blissful life of a hardworking man whose wife is like a fruitful vine and whose children surround his table like olive saplings, he concludes:

“May the Lord bless you from Zion, and may you see the goodness of Jerusalem” (Psalms 128, 5).

In other words, look at the beauty of the Temple, built in harmony and generosity, and let this be the foundation of your own home – built on love and overflowing kindness. 

The writer is the rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.