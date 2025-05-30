Parashat Bamidbar: ‘Each man by his banner’

Parashat Bamidbar opens the fourth of the five books of the Torah, recounting the journeys of the Israelites through the desert. At the beginning of the portion, God commands a census of the people of Israel, even though a census had already been taken just a few months earlier. But, as the sages explain, “because of His love for them, He counts them again.”

The census highlights the uniqueness of the individual – not lumped together as a faceless group but counted one by one. Each person has his/her own traits, his/her own singular virtues, and the specific contribution that only he or she can make to the world. In hassidic teachings, it is said that each person has a mission in this world that only he or she can fulfill. That is the deeper meaning behind the census.

Later in the portion, we read the precise placement of each tribe in the camp, along with the form and color of its banner. The flag and its colors expressed the individual identity of each tribe.

“Each man by his banner, with signs for their fathers’ houses, shall the children of Israel encamp” (Numbers 2:2). Rashi, the foremost Torah commentator, explains the meaning of the banner: Each banner had its sign, a colored cloth hanging on it. This one’s color was not like that one’s; each had a color corresponding to the color of its stone in the breastplate. From this, each person would recognize his banner. ‘The Grapes of Canaan’ painted circa 1896-1902 by James Jacques Joseph Tissot, The Jewish Museum, New York. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Everyone is rooted in his place

The banner represents order and stability; everyone is rooted in his place. No one envies another or tries to take over someone else’s role. As it says in the “Song of Songs”: “And his banner over me was love.”

This refers to the banners in the desert, symbolizing that God loved the structure of Israel – the order and the clarity, each person knowing his place and not nitpicking or longing for someone else’s gifts or successes.

The many hardships endured by the Israelites during their desert journey could have been greatly reduced had the nation learned to appreciate what they had; to take pride in what makes them special, and feel joy in the blessings surrounding them.

Throughout the Book of Numbers, we encounter fringe elements of the nation who could not stand firm under their own banner with joy and satisfaction. They always sought change, to cross boundaries, to grasp what others had that they did not. They imagined they could gain more – if only they were in someone else’s position.

These fringe groups brought hardship to the nation and contributed to the long exile before reaching the Promised Land.

If only they had not insisted on sending spies for no logical reason and instead surrendered to divine guidance with humility and faith (parashat “Shelach”).

If only they had not complained repeatedly, until they were buried in “the graves of craving” (parashat “Beha’alotcha”).

If only Korach had not been consumed with jealousy of Moses and Aaron, spreading the poison of envy and hatred among tens of thousands (parashat “Korach”).

There are many more examples from the Israelites’ desert experiences, when they paid a high price for the dissatisfaction of individuals or groups who never appreciated the goodness that God showered upon them, always chasing the illusion that someone else had it better.

“We remember the fish that we ate in Egypt for free” (Numbers 11:5).

May we learn to appreciate ourselves, our blessings, our unique abilities, and use them to help build a better world.

The message of the Book of Numbers is this: Paradise is within reach – if only we learn not to destroy it with our own hands.■

The writer is the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.