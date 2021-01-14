The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Va'era: When power meets empathy

People often use power, and when it is employed, it is not easy to overcome it. The Midrash teaches us that when power is met with empathy, consideration and compassion, it collapses and retreats.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
JANUARY 14, 2021 12:03
THE FAMOUS Egyptian pyramids are a perfect example of ancient Egypt’s power and spiritual decay (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
THE FAMOUS Egyptian pyramids are a perfect example of ancient Egypt’s power and spiritual decay
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In this week’s Torah portion, we read about the beginning of the Jewish nation’s liberation from Egyptian enslavement. This process took about a year, during which God brought 10 plagues down on Egypt: The Nile turned to blood, frogs flooded Egyptian homes, the Egyptians itched from lice, wild animals appeared in Egypt sowing fear, animals died in a plague, the Egyptians suffered from serious boils, heavy hail fell from the sky accompanied by burning fires, locusts came and destroyed the harvests in the fields, a thick darkness fell on all of Egypt, and then the final plague came in which all the eldest born in Egypt died. After all this, the Egyptians set the Jewish nation free.
In some of the plagues, Pharaoh is described as fickle. When the plague was at its peak, Pharaoh pleaded before Moses to stop it and he – Pharaoh– would immediately free the Jewish people. But when the plague subsided, he would harden his heart again and refuse to liberate them. As the plagues increased in intensity, Pharaoh persisted in his stubbornness and refused to admit his mistake.
Even his servants’ pleas – “How long will this one be a stumbling block to us?... Don’t you yet know that Egypt is lost?” (Exodus 10, 7) – were futile.Even when Pharaoh begs for the plague to stop and promises the yearned-for liberation, he does not express regret for the enslavement and hard labor that he forced upon the Israelites. Pharaoh remains proud throughout all the plagues except one: the plague of hail.
In this plague, when Pharaoh begs for the hail destroying Egypt to stop, we read, “So Pharaoh sent and summoned Moses and Aaron and said to them, ‘I have sinned this time. The Lord is the righteous One, and I and my people are the guilty ones.’” (Exodus 9, 27) Pharaoh expresses regret for his deeds only during this plague.
The sages of the Midrash who noticed this searched in the Scriptures for the reason. How was this plague different from all the others? Here is what they answered. “During all the plagues, Pharaoh never said, ‘The Lord is the righteous One,’ except in the plague of the hail alone.
Why? When someone wants to fight with his companion and overcome him, he comes upon him suddenly, kills him, and takes everything he has. But the Holy One said to Pharaoh, ‘Now send and bring under shelter your livestock’... At that time Pharaoh said, ‘The Lord is the righteous One.’” (Tanchuma Yashan, Vaera 20) Before the plague of hail began, as with some of the other plagues, Moses was commanded to warn Pharaoh.
This time, the warning included advice for Pharaoh and the Egyptian nation to shelter their livestock so they wouldn’t be harmed by the heavy hail. Pharaoh was prepared to battle God. In his idolatrous perspective, he believed he could emerge from such a battle victorious. That was the purpose of the plagues: to educate the Egyptian nation, and even more so, to educate the Jewish nation to believe in God’s abilities and His control over everything that happens in the world. But the plagues were measured. In the plague of hail, the Egyptians were given the opportunity to save their livestock by bringing them into their homes. So, although Pharaoh was prepared to battle God, he was not prepared to face a god that has compassion for his enemy’s property. Pharaoh expected God to continue to exercise His power, pressure him and beat him. Pharaoh was emotionally prepared for such a situation. But faced with God’s empathy and consideration, his resolve dissolved.
Sometimes we wonder: What can overcome power?
People often use power, and when it is employed, it is not easy to overcome it. The Midrash teaches us that when power is met with empathy, consideration and compassion, it collapses and retreats. That is power’s weakness.
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.


Tags Egypt moses Pharaoh The Exodus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

IHRA definition is useful - antisemitism must be fought on all forms

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Va'era: Despair and destinations

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by