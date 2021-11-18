The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Vayishlah: ‘I have everything!’

In an attempt to reconcile with Esau, Jacob sends him hundreds of sheep and cattle from his vast herds, a gift that got to Esau before their meeting.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 18:18
Peter Paul Rubens, The Reconciliation of Jacob and Esau, 1624 (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Peter Paul Rubens, The Reconciliation of Jacob and Esau, 1624
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Parashat Vayishlah tells us about Jacob being commanded by God to return to Canaan after a long exile abroad.
Jacob is about to meet his brother, Esau, who has been harboring deep hatred for him since their early years.
In an attempt to reconcile with Esau, Jacob sends him hundreds of sheep and cattle from his vast herds, a gift that got to Esau before their meeting.
The gift achieved its purpose, and when Jacob and Esau finally meet, Esau urges Jacob to take it back: “But Esau said, ‘I have plenty, my brother; let what you have remain yours’”(Gen. 33:9).
Jacob, however, insists that he keep the gift. “Thereupon Jacob said, ‘Please, no! If indeed I have found favor in your eyes, then you shall take my gift from my hand... for God has favored me [with it], and [because] I have everything’” (ibid. 33:10-11). 
Jacob and Esau 521 (credit: Avi Katz)Jacob and Esau 521 (credit: Avi Katz)
There is a small difference between how Esau describes his vast assets and how Jacob does. Esau uses the phrase “I have plenty,” while Jacob says “I have everything.”
If we were to superficially compare these two perspectives, we would probably find Jacob’s utterance somewhat arrogant. He says he has everything, while Esau’s utterance seems to reflect a certain humility. He recognizes the fact that he has wealth, but he does not presume to say he has everything.
The commentators actually found the reverse to be true. One unique commentator was Rabbi Shlomo Ephraim Luntschitz (rabbi and rosh yeshiva in Prague, 17th century) who, in his biblical commentary, Keli Yakar, explained that when we look closely at Esau’s words “I have plenty,” we see he is expressing lack. Though he was very wealthy, he did not feel he had all he needed, but, rather, that he had plenty of what he needed. Jacob, on the other hand, saw his wealth as satisfying all his needs and therefore expressed lacking nothing. 
These two outlooks of Esau and Jacob express two ways of looking at what a person accumulates in his lifetime.
One could look at what he has and always see the cup half full – focusing on what is still lacking. This leads to a person being unable to ever feel satisfaction or joy, since even when he does accumulate wealth or experience happy occasions, it is always accompanied by a sense of what is missing.
Jacob’s perspective, however, sees the wealth he has accumulated, his status and his family as gifts from God and as fulfilling all his needs at that point in his life. In his own words, “for God has favored me [with it], and [because] I have everything.” This sort of attitude leads to great joy and satisfaction in life and, even beyond that, to actually experiencing joyful events and people more fully. 
At the end of the Grace after Meals, recited after every meal in which one eats bread, we ask God for the following:
“May the Compassionate One bless... even as our patriarchs, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, were blessed in everything, by everything and with everything, so may He bless all of us together with a perfect blessing....”
The word “everything” appears in the Torah in these three variations, respectively, in connection with the three patriarchs – Abraham, Isaac and Jacob – in relation to the abundance in their lives.
In light of the distinction between Jacob’s and Esau’s approaches, we can understand another layer of this request. We are asking God to help us live our lives with a sense of “I have everything,” and thus find true happiness.  
The writer is the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.


Tags Judaism Torah religion parasha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should be taught Arabic in schools - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by