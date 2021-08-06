The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Western Wall to hold 17 slichot events, follow COVID-19 rules

Hosting 17 events, each with a chazzan, speakers and live broadcast, ensures the crowds will be spread out. The live broadcasts ensures those who can't come will be able to participate.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2021 10:36
Coronavirus regulations are kept at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Coronavirus regulations are kept at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
 A total of 17 main prayer events will be held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City this year to say the selichot prayer, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced.
The selichot prayers are said nightly throughout the Hebrew month of Elul and are meant to ask God for forgiveness. They are said in the lead-up to the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
The prayer events will be held in cooperation with the Israeli government's COVID-19 guidelines and are ready for last-minute changes. Hosting 17 events, each with a chazzan, speakers, and live broadcast ensures the crowds will be spread out. The live broadcasts on the Foundation's website ensure that those who can't come will still be able to participate.
“We call upon the public to come to say selichot earlier in the month of Elul and not just during the last days of selichot so that the crowds can be spread out and we can maintain the safety and health of all who visit the Western Wall,” the Foundation stated. 
The first event will take place on Thursday, 4 Elul, August 12, 2021, at midnight. Here are the dates that follow, with all prayers beginning at midnight.
·       Thursday, 11 Elul, August 19, 2021
·       Saturday night, 13 Elul, August 21, 2021
·       Thursday, 18 Elul, August 26, 2021
·       Sunday, 21 Elul, August 29, 2021
·       Monday, 22, Elul, August 30, 2021
·       Tuesday, 23 Elul, August 31, 2021
·       Wednesday, 24 Elul, September 1, 2021
·       Thursday, 25 Elul, September 2, 2021
·       Saturday night, 27 Elul, September 4, 2021
·       Sunday, 28 Elul, September 5, 2021
·       Monday, 29 Elul, Erev Rosh Hashana, September 6, 2021
·       Thursday, 3 Tishrei, September 9, 2021
·       Saturday night, 5 Tishrei, September 11, 2021
·       Sunday, 6 Tishrei, September 12, 2021
·       Monday, 7 Tishrei, September 13, 2021
·       Tuesday, 8 Tishrei, Erev Yom Kippur, September 14, 2021


Tags Western Wall kotel Elul slichot Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett can liberate Israel from haredi chains on religion - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Amotz Asa-El

Artem Dolgopyat's plight highlights Israel's golden double standard

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by