Western Wall to hold 17 slichot events, follow COVID-19 rules

A total of 17 main prayer events will be held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City this year to say the selichot prayer, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced.

The selichot prayers are said nightly throughout the Hebrew month of Elul and are meant to ask God for forgiveness. They are said in the lead-up to the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

The prayer events will be held in cooperation with the Israeli government's COVID-19 guidelines and are ready for last-minute changes. Hosting 17 events, each with a chazzan, speakers, and live broadcast ensures the crowds will be spread out. The live broadcasts on the Foundation's website ensure that those who can't come will still be able to participate.

“We call upon the public to come to say selichot earlier in the month of Elul and not just during the last days of selichot so that the crowds can be spread out and we can maintain the safety and health of all who visit the Western Wall,” the Foundation stated.

The first event will take place on Thursday, 4 Elul, August 12, 2021, at midnight. Here are the dates that follow, with all prayers beginning at midnight.

· Thursday, 11 Elul, August 19, 2021

· Saturday night, 13 Elul, August 21, 2021

· Thursday, 18 Elul, August 26, 2021

· Sunday, 21 Elul, August 29, 2021

· Monday, 22, Elul, August 30, 2021

· Tuesday, 23 Elul, August 31, 2021

· Wednesday, 24 Elul, September 1, 2021

· Thursday, 25 Elul, September 2, 2021

· Saturday night, 27 Elul, September 4, 2021

· Sunday, 28 Elul, September 5, 2021

· Monday, 29 Elul, Erev Rosh Hashana, September 6, 2021

· Thursday, 3 Tishrei, September 9, 2021

· Saturday night, 5 Tishrei, September 11, 2021

· Sunday, 6 Tishrei, September 12, 2021

· Monday, 7 Tishrei, September 13, 2021

· Tuesday, 8 Tishrei, Erev Yom Kippur, September 14, 2021