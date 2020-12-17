Woman granted Jewish divorce after husband sanctioned by European courts

In a watershed moment, a secular court in Western Europe successfully placed sanctions on a man refusing to grant his wife a get, leading to the man divorcing his wife in just two days.The case in question centered around a couple living in Europe who had been married for 20 years, identified only as G (the wife) and A (the husband). G had requested a get from A in 2017, but he had refused, prompting her to move to Israel and soon seek the help of the Rabbinical Court. As, halacha, Jewish law, requires the husband to voluntarily grant his wife a get for divorce, many women are rendered "agunot," literally meaning "chained women" as they are "chained" to their marriages. This is made worse by the fact that without a get, an aguna is forbidden to pursue new relationships according to Jewish law, which would count as adultery, while men are allowed to do so even while still married.Rabbinic courts and halachic thinkers have attempted for years to find a halachic solution to agunot, but there has yet to be a method that has found universal approval.With the help of Ohr Torah Stone's Yad La'Isha Legal Aid Center, which helps and advocates for agunot, G was able to get the court to rule that the man must grant his wife a get. However, the court was unable to physically force him to do so, as halacha stresses that a get must be granted voluntarily. But as A was not living in Israel, the court turned to the European legal system.After having been given a detailed explanation of agunot and get refusal, the court agreed to hold A accountable, and imposed a daily fine of €500, to be continued indefinitely until a get has been given.In just two days, A gave his wife a get, freeing her from her "chained marriage" after a three-year battle.
"The fact that a civil court outside of Israel is recognizing the injustice represented by this phenomenon of get refusal is nothing less than extraordinary," Yad La'Isha attorney Tamar Odenberg, who represented G, said in a statement. "It is critical that women recognize the legal tools at their disposal to counter this trend and embrace them however possible to gain their personal freedom."After receiving her get, G thanked God for what she described as her "personal Hanukkah miracle," as well as Yad La'Isha for helping her through this long and arduous process. "Their staff gave me the strength to continue my daily routine while addressing this challenge of get refusal and living as an aguna, which sadly does not get the recognition it needs in our society today," she added.While this case represents a landmark moment in freeing agunot due to the fact that secular, foreign courts now seem willing to impose sanctions on get refuser husbands, many women worldwide are still trapped in their marriages. This is due to the fact that Jewish law does not have a universally agreed upon mechanism for divorce that is not incumbent upon the husband's volunary decision.But according to Yad L'Isha director Pnina Omer, this is exactly why her organization does what it does: "Until the Jewish world succeeds in finding the necessary halachic solution to this challenge, it is our sincere commitment to stand at the forefront in helping these women gain the freedom and new lives they so deserve."