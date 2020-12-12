The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
World Orthodox Org. writes Hanukkah prayer for unprecedented winter

"may we be cured of plague and grievous disease."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 12, 2020 16:51
A candle lighting ceremony in the Mamilla mall in Jerusalem, on the last night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. December 9, 2018. (photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
A candle lighting ceremony in the Mamilla mall in Jerusalem, on the last night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. December 9, 2018.
(photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
This Hanukkah, the World Organization of Orthodox Synagogues and Communities has created a new prayer for these unprecedented times, as the coronavirus pandemic conjoins with the darkest time of the year.
In normal times, Hanukkah allows for people to gather together when the days are at their shortest, but this year the pandemic has forced people to stay at home. Because of this, the organization created the prayer, and calls on communities around the world recite it.
The prayer can be recited before lighting the Hanukkah candles, either at the synagogue, at home or any communal gathering.
The prayer reads as follows in English:
"Our Father in heaven, may it be Your will to bestow Your mercy and healing on the world, and may we be cured of plague and grievous disease. Remove us from arduous isolation to joyous gathering, from separation to togetherness and from darkness to light. May we all gather in health, joy and kinship, to do Your will wholeheartedly. Speedily may we “kindle lights in the courts of Your sanctuary,” in public proclamation of the miracle. Hear the voice of our prayer and petition as in those days at this time, and may it be Your will, Amen."
In Hebrew the prayer reads:

יהי רצון מלפני אבינו שבשמים שתשלח רחמיך ורפואתך לעולם, ותרפאנו ממגפות וחוליים רעים וקשים. ותוציאנו מבידוד לרווחה, מיחידות לחבורה ומאפילה לאורה. ונזכה לעמוד כולנו יחד בבריאות, בשמחה, ובאחווה, לעשות רצונך בלבב שלם. ויתקיים בנו במהרה 'והדליקו נרות בחצרות קדשיך', בפרסום הנס ברבים, ותשמע קול תפילתנו ובקשותינו כבימים ההם בזמן הזה, וכן יהי רצון ונאמר אמן


