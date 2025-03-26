Michaela Berku on volunteering, MDA, and saving lives through service

Michaela Berku, a dedicated Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic, philanthropist, and former international model, spoke at the Jerusalem Post’s 2025 Women Leaders Summit in an interview with Jerusalem Post Night Editor Sarah Ben Nun about her commitment to saving lives and fostering volunteerism.

“MDA brings together people from all backgrounds with one mission: to help others,” Berku said. She shed light on the importance of emergency medical training, urging the public to take first-aid courses. “Even if you’re busy, learn to use a defibrillator—it saves lives.”

For Berku, volunteering is essential for both society and personal well-being. “Doing good is the best therapy,” she said. Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, she recalled how small acts of kindness, such as delivering food to the elderly, uplift both the giver and the receiver.

She also stressed the urgent need for blood donations, especially in times of crisis. “We need each and every one to donate blood. It saves lives,” she implored. “You can check MDA’s website to find the nearest donation location. Even one donation can make a difference.” “If everyone gave just two hours a month to society, imagine the impact,” she continued. “We’ve seen firsthand how companies coming together to volunteer can create real change in communities.”

Reflecting on the horrors of October 7, Berku recalled MDA paramedics who were killed while trying to save lives. “We saw that even medical personnel were not spared,” she said solemnly. “Their dedication to saving lives, even in the face of danger, is truly heroic.”

Despite the challenges, Berku remains committed to her mission of helping others. “When we work together for good, politics don’t matter. Only kindness does.”

This article was written in cooperation with Magen David Adom.