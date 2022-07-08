The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Benny Gantz meets with PA President Abbas ahead of Biden visit

The meeting was held in "a good spirit and in a positive atmosphere," according to Gantz's office.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 8, 2022 00:18
PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (photo credit: SPUTNIK/EVGENY BIYATOV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/EVGENY BIYATOV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday night, ahead of a planned visit by US President Joe Biden to the region later this month.

The meeting was also held as Muslims in the Palestinian territories and around the world prepare to mark Eid al-Adha over the weekend.

The two held the meeting to conduct civil and security coordination ahead of Biden's visit and to discuss security and civil challenges in the region. The meeting was held in "a good spirit and in a positive atmosphere," according to Gantz's office.

Gantz updated Abbas on the "complexity" of the coming period in Israel and the two agreed to continue close security coordination and to avoid measures that would "harm stability."

The defense minister wished Abbas and the entire Palestinian people an Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

According to the Palestinian WAFA news, Abbas "stressed the importance of creating a political horizon, respecting signed agreements, and stopping the procedures and practices that lead to the deterioration of the situation."

The Palestinian president stressed the need to "prepare the atmosphere" before Biden's visit.



Tags Benny Gantz Mahmoud Abbas West Bank Joe Biden Palestinian Eid al-Adha
