Abbas pays $40,000 to family of terrorist who murdered two Israelis

The Palestinian Authority on Sunday handed the family of a Palestinian who murdered two Israelis the sum of 30,000 Jordanian dinars ($42,000).The money was provided by PA President Mahmoud Abbas to “complete the payment of the price” of the family’s house that was demolished by the IDF, according to the PA’s official news agency Wafa. PA Governor of Ramallah and El-Bireh, Laila Ghannam, handed over the money to the family of the terrorist, Muhannad al-Halabi, during a meeting on Sunday.On October 3, 2015, Halabi,19, attacked the Benita family near the Lion’s Gate in Jerusalem as they were on their way to the Western Wall to pray.Halabi fatally stabbed Aaron Benita, the father of the family, and injured the mother Adele and their two-year-old son Matan. Nehemia Lavi, a resident who heard screams and came to help was also murdered and his gun taken by the terrorist, who was shot dead by police officers.Ghannam thanked Abbas for paying “special attention to the families of the martyrs, prisoners and fighters,” according to the Wafa report.
