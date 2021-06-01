Hundreds of leaders from different parts of the world gathered on May 27th in Dubai for the “Shaping the Future of Education” education conference hosted by The Abrahamic Business Circle.

Prominent leaders in government, investment, and education discussed the importance of educational technology, intercultural behavior, e-learning, education and immigration, and education and investment.

Left to right, The Republic of the Philippines Ambassador to the UAE, H.E Hjayceelyn M. Quintana and H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel (Credit: Abrahamic Business Council) The global health pandemic has shined a harsh light on the vulnerabilities and challenges facing the world. It has provided a clear picture of what steps need to be taken in order to educate more than 1 billion students whose learning has been hampered due to school closures. The Abrahamic Business Circle Education Conference provided productive round table discussions on a number of topics, including how investing in education stimulates the economy; how literacy on intercultural behaviors affects economic outcomes; the future of hybrid/blended learning in edu-tech; and the impact of immigration on education.

At the conference, Prof. Yuli Tamir, President of Beit Berl College, recognized H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, founder and head of the Abrahamic Business Circle, for his ongoing commitment and dedicated contribution to economic peace in the Middle East region. Additionally, Global European American University honored Dr. Nagel as the leading figure in building bridges between countries and in the generation of international business, and for his outstanding contribution to economic diplomacy in the Middle East region in 2021.

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel gratefully acknowledged sponsorships of ten full academic scholarships for the Filipino Students to the Embassy of the Philippines to the UAE under the Leadership of Her Excellency Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana.

This article was written in cooperation with the Abrahamic Business Circle.

