The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The economics of peace: How security grows Israeli technology

The Abraham Accords is a game changer in the Middle East region. Here's why:

By MARK GAZIT  
MAY 28, 2021 03:44
ARTIES TO the Abraham Accords stand beside former president Donald Trump at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 15. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
ARTIES TO the Abraham Accords stand beside former president Donald Trump at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 15.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
Peace, trust, and security have been a key enabler to the rise in the growth of the Israeli technology sector. But equally important is the digital transformation and AI revolution that economies throughout the world are going through. A combination of these two factors becomes meaningful to any Israeli company.
As the world becomes more connected and more digitized, borders are blurred, distances are shortened, and new opportunities are created. Through peace and digital transformation, the global economy is becoming more accessible to Israeli companies. The Middle East peace processes has been tremendously successful transforming how business is done in the region while opening new markets that were once inaccessible.  
The Israeli high-tech ecosystem continues to foster innovation which opens the Israeli economy to foreign investment, tourism and regional initiatives that have been blocked before.
The Abraham Accords is a game changer in the region. It stands as a precedent to the world that expresses the way through challenging times is through dialog and cooperation. Historic relations have been created between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, which portrays the progress that has been made in the region. Diplomatic relations between Israel and its neighbors continue to blossom. Restrictions have been taken down, new business opportunities and relationship have opened up.
I believe that we are at the very edge of an exciting period of change and economic growth, not only for the Israeli economy but for the global economy.
ThetaRay, under my leadership is playing a significant part in cross-border payments, which drives the global movement of money. It enables, on the one hand, the removal of existing barriers in international transactions by securing and increasing payments, and on the other side, prevents the abuse of the international payment system in favor of drug and women trafficking and funding terrorism and war.
The author is the CEO of ThetaRay. He will be taking part in the Global Investment Forum on June 2. Learn more.


Tags Peace technology security economics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by