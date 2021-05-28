The economics of peace: How security grows Israeli technology

The Israeli high-tech ecosystem continues to foster innovation which opens the Israeli economy to foreign investment, tourism and regional initiatives that have been blocked before.

The Abraham Accords is a game changer in the region. It stands as a precedent to the world that expresses the way through challenging times is through dialog and cooperation. Historic relations have been created between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, which portrays the progress that has been made in the region. Diplomatic relations between Israel and its neighbors continue to blossom. Restrictions have been taken down, new business opportunities and relationship have opened up.

ThetaRay, under my leadership is playing a significant part in cross-border payments, which drives the global movement of money. It enables, on the one hand, the removal of existing barriers in international transactions by securing and increasing payments, and on the other side, prevents the abuse of the international payment system in favor of drug and women trafficking and funding terrorism and war. I believe that we are at the very edge of an exciting period of change and economic growth, not only for the Israeli economy but for the global economy.

