Alleged Iran-hired hitman not cooperating with Cyprus authorities

Cyprus police have not confirmed the Israeli statement that Iran was behind the attack.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 13:44
An Iranian protester holds the picture of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as she attends an anti US demonstration, marking the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover, near the old US embassy in Tehran, Iran, November 4, 2019. (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian protester holds the picture of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as she attends an anti US demonstration, marking the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover, near the old US embassy in Tehran, Iran, November 4, 2019.
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
The hitman alleged to have been hired by Iran to kill Israeli businessmen in Cyprus is not cooperating with the authorities, Cypriot media reported on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old Azeri man, who holds a Russian passport, would not answer any of the police’s questions other than to tell them where he rented two cars in Ayia Napa in Cyprus, one of which had a loaded pistol with a silencer inside it, the Philenews site reported.
Protestors look on at Varosha while holding up Cyprus flags during a rally calling for peace in Dherinia, Cyprus October 3, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU) Protestors look on at Varosha while holding up Cyprus flags during a rally calling for peace in Dherinia, Cyprus October 3, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)
The case drew attention in Israel because billionaire Teddy Sagi said earlier this week that he was tipped off by the Israeli authorities – likely the Mossad – that assassins were after him, and he escaped Cyprus, where he lives, to Israel.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s spokesman Matan Sidi said on Monday the attempted murder was an Iranian terrorist attack, and that the assassin was targeting Israeli businessmen, not Sagi specifically.
Similarly, Philenews reported that Cypriot police do not think the suspect’s target was Sagi, but other senior executives in Sagi’s company on the EU member state island.
However, Cyprus police have not confirmed that Iran was behind the attack.
The Azeri-Russian hitman intended to hit his target and then escape to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus through a pedestrian crossing, on an electric scooter. He reportedly did not arouse suspicion when he appeared on surveillance cameras.
No residence was found for the assassin in Cyprus, and the authorities assume he was living in the north. They plan to search his phone data to see if he was communicating with associates in the north, and to chart his recent whereabouts. 


