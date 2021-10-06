Alleged Iran-hired hitman not cooperating with Cyprus authorities

The hitman alleged to have been hired by Iran to kill Israeli businessmen in Cyprus is not cooperating with the authorities, Cypriot media reported on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Azeri man, who holds a Russian passport, would not answer any of the police’s questions other than to tell them where he rented two cars in Ayia Napa in Cyprus, one of which had a loaded pistol with a silencer inside it, the Philenews site reported.

The case drew attention in Israel because billionaire Teddy Sagi said earlier this week that he was tipped off by the Israeli authorities – likely the Mossad – that assassins were after him, and he escaped Cyprus, where he lives, to Israel.

Similarly, Philenews reported that Cypriot police do not think the suspect’s target was Sagi, but other senior executives in Sagi’s company on the EU member state island.

However, Cyprus police have not confirmed that Iran was behind the attack.

The Azeri-Russian hitman intended to hit his target and then escape to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus through a pedestrian crossing, on an electric scooter. He reportedly did not arouse suspicion when he appeared on surveillance cameras.

No residence was found for the assassin in Cyprus, and the authorities assume he was living in the north. They plan to search his phone data to see if he was communicating with associates in the north, and to chart his recent whereabouts.