The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Anti-gay media adviser to Qatar: Homosexuality is ‘sinful, unnatural’

She says media and computer games expose children to content that promotes homosexuality.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
AUGUST 12, 2020 05:42
A map of Qatar is seen in this picture illustration June 5, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A map of Qatar is seen in this picture illustration June 5, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A media adviser to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry launched a homophobic rant against gays in the pro-Qatar regime publication Al-Sharq.
The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a nonprofit press monitoring and analysis organization based in Washington, transcribed the June Al-Sharq Arabic story into English on August 3
In her article, Na'ima 'Abd al-Wahhab al-Mutawa’a, a Qatari journalist and media adviser at Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, wrote: "A grave issue that can already be described as a phenomenon, and which we can no longer keep silent about, is the warm attitude evident on many social networks, especially on Snapchat, towards homosexuality, [which] deviates from the nature Allah bestowed upon males and females, and towards [the phenomenon] we see in our society of young men looking like women and young women looking like men.”
The title of the media adviser’s article was “Keep Deviant Ideas Away from Your Children."
MEMRI wrote that “Qatari media periodically publish articles harshly critical of homosexuality and the gay community,” adding that article by Mutawa’a is one of several homophobic articles published in Al-Sharq over the past year. In January 2020, the daily published an article about a children’s book that it said promoted the "moral crime" and "sick phenomenon" of  homosexuality, and in July 2019 it published an article by journalist Ahmad al-Muhannadi that likewise exhorted readers to fight this "perversion."
The Jerusalem Post reported last year that travel website Asher & Lyric listed the tiny Gulf state of Qatar as one of the most dangerous countries for LGBTQ tourists. Qatar’s Islamic law system proscribes the death penalty for homosexuality.
Mutawa’a wrote in her article that "This is an issue that must not be underestimated and must be opposed, especially [when it comes to] protecting our children from these perversions, which take them away from the correct and normal path. For how terrible it is to see your son deviating from the natural [path] towards grave sin, or your daughter deviating from her path and following those who spread and encourage these perverted sights.”
She added that "What hurts us even more and causes us to lose sleep is that the filth of those who spread this phenomenon has reached even [the domain of] toys for girls, such as the famous [Barbie] doll, which we always give to our daughters along with all the toy accessories, everything a girl needs in life, such as a house, a bedroom and clothes. They have manufactured a [gender-neutral] doll that can be changed from a girl into a boy in an instant by changing the hair and body, in order to accustom children to this idea.”
In response to the Qatari academic Abd al-Zaziz al-Khazraj al-Ansari, who blamed last week's Beirut port explosion on gays, Peter Tatchell, the LGBT and human rights campaigner, told the Post on Tuesday that “On the issue of homosexuality, Ansari should look in his own backyard of Qatar where homosexuality is just as prevalent as in Lebanon, but hidden behind a mask of hypocrisy. And, unlike racist Qatar, most Lebanese do not treat migrant workers like semi-slave labor."


Tags LGBT qatar gay
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bibi needs to say something about convicted Jewish terrorist Yona Avrushmi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by