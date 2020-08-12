Anti-gay media adviser to Qatar: Homosexuality is ‘sinful, unnatural’

A media adviser to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry launched a homophobic rant against gays in the pro-Qatar regime publication Al-Sharq.The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a nonprofit press monitoring and analysis organization based in Washington, transcribed the June Al-Sharq Arabic story into English on August 3 In her article, Na'ima 'Abd al-Wahhab al-Mutawa’a, a Qatari journalist and media adviser at Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, wrote: "A grave issue that can already be described as a phenomenon, and which we can no longer keep silent about, is the warm attitude evident on many social networks, especially on Snapchat, towards homosexuality, [which] deviates from the nature Allah bestowed upon males and females, and towards [the phenomenon] we see in our society of young men looking like women and young women looking like men.”The title of the media adviser’s article was “Keep Deviant Ideas Away from Your Children." MEMRI wrote that “Qatari media periodically publish articles harshly critical of homosexuality and the gay community,” adding that article by Mutawa’a is one of several homophobic articles published in Al-Sharq over the past year. In January 2020, the daily published an article about a children’s book that it said promoted the "moral crime" and "sick phenomenon" of homosexuality, and in July 2019 it published an article by journalist Ahmad al-Muhannadi that likewise exhorted readers to fight this "perversion."The Jerusalem Post reported last year that travel website Asher & Lyric listed the tiny Gulf state of Qatar as one of the most dangerous countries for LGBTQ tourists. Qatar’s Islamic law system proscribes the death penalty for homosexuality.Mutawa’a wrote in her article that "This is an issue that must not be underestimated and must be opposed, especially [when it comes to] protecting our children from these perversions, which take them away from the correct and normal path. For how terrible it is to see your son deviating from the natural [path] towards grave sin, or your daughter deviating from her path and following those who spread and encourage these perverted sights.”She added that "What hurts us even more and causes us to lose sleep is that the filth of those who spread this phenomenon has reached even [the domain of] toys for girls, such as the famous [Barbie] doll, which we always give to our daughters along with all the toy accessories, everything a girl needs in life, such as a house, a bedroom and clothes. They have manufactured a [gender-neutral] doll that can be changed from a girl into a boy in an instant by changing the hair and body, in order to accustom children to this idea.”In response to the Qatari academic Abd al-Zaziz al-Khazraj al-Ansari, who blamed last week's Beirut port explosion on gays, Peter Tatchell, the LGBT and human rights campaigner, told the Post on Tuesday that “On the issue of homosexuality, Ansari should look in his own backyard of Qatar where homosexuality is just as prevalent as in Lebanon, but hidden behind a mask of hypocrisy. And, unlike racist Qatar, most Lebanese do not treat migrant workers like semi-slave labor."