The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jake Sullivan to visit Israel today for talks on Iran nuclear program

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Israel for detailed discussions on Iran's nuclear program.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 07:56
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan holds a news briefing about the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, US, August 17, 2021 (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan holds a news briefing about the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, US, August 17, 2021
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Israel on Tuesday for detailed discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Iran's nuclear program, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.
Sullivan, joined by the National Security Council's Middle East director Brett McGurk and other US officials, are expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday. Sullivan will also meet with Palestinian President Mohammed Abbas in Ramallah on the West Bank to discuss strengthening US relations with the Palestinians, the official said.
But the trip is likely to be dominated by the perceived threat from Iran as negotiators report slow going in talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The Biden administration official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the US and Israeli officials will talk about how they see the coming weeks unfolding with Iran.
"We will talk about where we see the state of Iran's nuclear program and some of the timelines," the official said. "It will be a good opportunity to sit down face-to-face and talk about the state of the talks, the timeframe in which we are working and to re-emphasize that we don't have much time."
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 17, 2021 (credit: REUTERS) Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 17, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)
The United States believes Iran's breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior US official said last week. Iran denies trying to develop a nuclear weapon.
The United States and Israel are in total agreement that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, the Biden administration official said.
Talks between Iran and world powers have been put on pause until next week.
In his talks with the Israelis, Sullivan will reaffirm the US commitment to Israel’s security, the White House said in a statement.
In Ramallah, Sullivan will discuss with Abbas ongoing efforts to strengthen US-Palestinian ties and advance peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike, the statement said.


Tags Israel Iran Nuclear Joe Biden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel dropped the ball in KC-46 refuelers saga - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel must change its attitude toward the Nakba - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Breakstone

Delay of Western Wall deal isn’t only issue disenfranchising forward-thinking Jews - opinion

 By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by