The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran admits to increasingly relying on kamikaze drones

Tehran has been using cruise missiles, helicopters, aircraft, anti-tank missiles and drones in coordination to showcase its latest abilities.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2021 12:21
A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, November, 2021 (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, November, 2021
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
Iran’s Fars News said on December 23 that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is relying more on “aggressive” tactics and “suicide drones.” This has been clear in recent years as Iranian drones proliferate around the region and increasingly give the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah and other pro-Iran groups a more powerful offensive weapon.
The comments were made on the sidelines of the “Great Prophet 17” drill that Iran launched this week. Tehran has been using cruise missiles, helicopters, aircraft, anti-tank missiles and drones in coordination to showcase its latest abilities. IRGC head Maj.-Gen. Hussein Salami mentioned that the ground forces are a guarantor of the country's territorial integrity and national security, saying that: “It was done through a combination of the main elements of the IRGC's ground combat power, including strong defensive positions, the use of offensive drones, jumping mines and armored firepower.”
He also noted the development of new systems and tactics. "The new points in this exercise include the effective use of offensive suicide drones and the identification that they are new components of our ground offensive power, the effective use of offensive power by helicopters and the firing of missiles and rockets at [various] distances," he said.  
Iran’s IRGC praised the upgraded command structures of the country's military forces. It appears this is a hint of more IRGC-led operations to come. This year the Guard Corps pioneered new attacks on commercial shipping, including using drones against a moving tanker. They also used drones to attack US forces in Iraq and Syria. Washington is drawing down what it says are its last combat troops in Iraq.
Iran wants to pressure the US to leave Syria as well. It wants to threaten shipping in the Gulf of Oman and put an option on the table to strike at Israel from Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria at the same time.
A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS) A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
The drone will be Iran’s weapon of choice in these coming conflicts. That is clear from Iran’s own media reports as well as a recent report at Alma research center that said Hezbollah has an expanded drone arm of some 2,000 UAVs. What is clear is that this increases the range and abilities of Iran and its proxies. They can now attack Israel from Iraq, as was done in May when an Iranian drone flew from Iraq over Syria into Israeli airspace. In January, a report at Newsweek said that Iran had sent a new type of drone to Yemen with a range of some 2,000 kilometers. 


Tags Iran hezbollah iran Syria Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas recognizes the reality of Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

East Jerusalem needs urban renewal - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Trump turns on Bibi with one word

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noy Peri

Here's how to run an influencers campaign - opinion

 By NOY PERI
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by