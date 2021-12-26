The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel turns to UN over Lebanese tender for drilling in its maritime waters

Israel's ambassador the UN Gilad Erdan wrote a letter of protest on Sunday decrying Lebanon's issuance of a tender for offshore drilling in disputed maritime waters.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 22:24
AN ISRAELI military observation tower overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and part of the maritime border with Lebanon, is seen near Rosh Hanikra. (Ammar Awad/Reuters) (photo credit: REUTERS)
AN ISRAELI military observation tower overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and part of the maritime border with Lebanon, is seen near Rosh Hanikra. (Ammar Awad/Reuters)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel has turned to the United Nations to protest Lebanon's issuance of a tender for offshore drilling in disputed maritime waters, over which both governments have claimed sovereignty.
"I would like to raise my government’s serious concerns regarding the recent tender issued by the Government of Lebanon to grant offshore licenses in maritime areas where Israel asserts sovereign rights or jurisdiction in accordance with International law,” Israel Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan wrote Sunday in a letter he penned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
At issue is a long-standing border dispute over an 860 square kilometer area in the eastern Mediterranean near Israel’s natural gas fields. 
Although Israeli and Lebanon do not have diplomatic ties, the former Trump administration brokered talks last year between the two countries in an effort to resolve that longstanding dispute. 
The Biden administration has continued that effort with Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security Amos Hochstein tasked resolving the matter.
Ambassador Gilad Erdan is seen holding a graphic about Hamas while speaking to the UN General Assembly, on May 20, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)Ambassador Gilad Erdan is seen holding a graphic about Hamas while speaking to the UN General Assembly, on May 20, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)
The process stalled when Lebanon sharply increased its demands, increasing the disputed area from 869 sq. km. to 2,300 sq. km. This would include the Karish North natural gas field, in Israeli economic waters, where drilling is already taking place. There is no new date for the resumption of talks. 
"Israel is of the view that efforts should be focused on advancing the negotiation between Israel and Lebanon for the delimitation of their maritime boundary, with the aim of reaching an agreed resolution, in a manner that would provide stability and economic benefit for both sides," Erdan wrote to Guterres.
"Israel calls upon the Government of Lebanon to withdraw this tender and refrain from any activity that would advance any non-consensual activities in Israeli maritime areas," Erdan wrote.
"Israel objects to any unauthorized economic activity by Lebanon in this area, including, inter alia, the granting of rights by Lebanon to any third party; exploratory activities; drilling; or exploration of natural resources in maritime areas in which Israel asserts sovereign rights or jurisdiction," he stated.
"Israel reiterates its call on all relevant third parties to respect Israel's position and to refrain from participating in, promoting or facilitating, any action that could compromise Israel's rights, and also to refrain from any other involvement in non-consensual economic activities in Israeli maritime areas. Such activity threatens to expose third parties to significant liability," he added. 
“Israel remains committed to reaching an amicable negotiated resolution… and expects Lebanon to demonstrate the same level of commitment,” Erdan wrote.
Reuters and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Lebanon Maritime security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Deri should be barred from politics - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Daniel Goldman

Will haredim take control of Israel-Diaspora relations? - opinion

 By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by