Hezbollah deploys air defense systems north of Damascus, Syria

Hezbollah is reportedly deploying air defense systems in Syria, where it would be able to defend against Israeli airstrikes in Syria as well as Lebanon.

According to the ALMA Research Center, the group is deploying the systems to the Qalmoun Mountains region northwest of Damascus which borders Lebanon’s Bekaa which is home to Hezbollah’s logistical and operational rear base.

The group is believed is have the SA8 low-altitude, short-range tactical surface-to-air missile system, SA17, and SA22 man-portable air defense missile systems in their arsenal in order to defend against Israeli airstrikes.

Hezbollah has fired on Israeli platforms using their air defenses, most recently in February of last year, an Israeli drone was fired on by anti-aircraft fire during routine operations over Lebanese territory. It was not hit and continued on its mission. In October 2019 an SA8 surface-to-air missile was fired at an Israeli drone but also missed its mark.

The report comes as military officials warned that the Israel Air Force’s freedom of operation in Lebanese skies has been compromised over the past year after air defense systems were deployed in the area.

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition to deploying the batteries to Syria, Maj. (res.) Tal Beeri, head of the research department at the Alma Center, told The Jerusalem Post that Hezbollah has also deployed their SA8 batteries in south Lebanon.

According to Beeri, these systems can “theoretically” pose a threat to Israeli jets operating over Lebanon.

In addition to its independent air-defense system, Beeri said that it is possible that Hezbollah militants have trained on Iran’s Bavar-373. The Iranian system is based on Russia’s SA-300 air defense system that can supposedly simultaneously engage up to six targets up to 155 miles away with twelve missiles.

Iran says the system can target jet bombers and fighters, stealth aircraft, drones, and cruise and ballistic missiles.

“It is possible that Hezbollah has trained on it and in all probability, we estimate that there have been attempts to transfer it to the group,” Beeri said.

In October, Israel's defense establishment said that it had identified growing Iranian efforts to improve their air defenses in locations in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and others, in an attempt to disrupt Israel’s war-between-wars campaign and bring down an Israeli aircraft.

The Iranian systems have helped Syria improve its capabilities and shortened its response time to Israeli attacks and destroy more munitions fired by Israel.

While the IDF’s aerial superiority has worsened, the military believes that it still has the ability to effectively operate over Lebanon and Syria despite the threat posed by Iranian and Hezbollah air defense systems.

Tensions with both Lebanon and Syria remain high, 31 rockets were fired from Lebanon (by both Palestinian militants and Hezbollah) and another two long-range rockets fired from Syria over the past year. In response to the rockets fired, the IDF fired munitions from fighter planes and some 200 artillery shells.

Hezbollah has also violated Israeli airspace, sending 74 drones into Israel over the past year a decrease from the 94 drones in 2020.