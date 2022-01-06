The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkish prosecutor seeks jail for opposition politician over espionage in state media

Polls show support for the opposition party founded in March 2020 while support for Erdogan and his AK Party are at multi-year lows.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 12:59
A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019. (photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
(photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
A Turkish prosecutor is seeking a jail term of up to 20 years for Metin Gurcan, a founder of the Turkish opposition Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), over military and political espionage, state media said on Thursday.
In late November Gurcan was jailed pending trial over his contacts with foreign diplomats based in the Turkish capital Ankara.
Gurcan, a retired member of the Turkish Armed Forces, helped establish DEVA with Ali Babacan, a former deputy prime minister and current minister, under President Tayyip Erdogan. Gurcan is also a defense analyst.
In an indictment, the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office accused Gurcan of obtaining confidential documents with the aim of political or military espionage, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.
The indictment, which needs to be approved by a court, says it was determined that Gurcan held meetings with foreign state officials and includes photos of the meetings, Anadolu added.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S. (credit: REUTERS)Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S. (credit: REUTERS)
Babacan has said Gurcan's work is based on open sources and he does not have access to state secrets.
He has also said Gurcan's detention was an attempt at diverting attention from the country's economic crisis, marked by the currency plunging to all-time lows.
The lira lost 44% of its value last year, which sent inflation soaring in December to 36%, the highest under Erdogan's 19-year-old rule.
Polls show support for DEVA, founded in March 2020, around 2%, while support for Erdogan and his AK Party are at multi-year lows. Turks have cited economic mismanagement among their main concerns.
DEVA and other opposition parties have called for urgent elections due to what they say is poor management of the economy, but the government has said presidential and general elections would be held as scheduled in June 2023. 


Tags Turkey espionage Erdogan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fight real antisemitism, not Emma Watson - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel needs compelling stories, not just facts, to win the PR war - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Faydra Shapiro

Where is the threat to Christians in Israel? - opinion

 By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
Gershon Baskin

Ben-Gvir is Kahane's replica and a cancer in Israeli society - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Rafael Medoff

Don't exaggerate Diaspora Jewry's 'distress' amid COVID-19 travel ban - opinion

 By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by