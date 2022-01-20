The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gantz warns of continuing Iranian hostility in meeting with Greek counterpart

"Iran's double-dealing must be brought to the negotiation table," Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM, LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 13:51

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 14:19
Defense Minister Benny Gantz with Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos during the latter's visit to Israel on January 20, 2022 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz with Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos during the latter's visit to Israel on January 20, 2022
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Iran’s continued aggression, as well as its nuclear issue, must be a key part of any negotiations, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Thursday as he welcomed his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos to Israel.
“While Iranian officials deliver educated remarks in nice suits in Vienna, their proxies continue their aggressive attacks,” he said.
Referring to the attack by the Houthis on the UAE on Monday that killed three people, Gantz said “Iran's double-dealing must be brought to the negotiation table. Any international effort must address both the nuclear issue, as well Iranian aggression.”
The Houthis, supported by Iran, are believed to have carried out the attack with the help of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Gantz said that Israel views Greece as a “strong regional partner” that, as a NATO partner, plays a “big role in maintaining security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean and beyond. We value both our bilateral defense relations as well as our work in the trilateral framework, together with Cyprus.”
Defense Minister Benny Gatnz with Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos during the latter's visit to Israel on January 20, 2022 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Benny Gatnz with Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos during the latter's visit to Israel on January 20, 2022 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Gantz previously met Panagiotopoulos in Cyprus in November 2020, alongside his Cypriot counterpart.
The Defense Minister said that there is “great potential to expand cooperation with old and new friends in the region, over shared interests in energy, innovation, and security.”
Nevertheless, Gantz warned, “I also see a threat that seeks to destroy the bridges that are being built - a force that feeds on chaos.”
The close ties between Israel and Greece are based on a number of shared strategic interests and the two countries have participated in dozens of military exercises with air, sea, and ground forces, especially following the downgrading of ties with Turkey. 
Turkey, which is being battered by an economic crisis, has taken steps to improve relations with a number of countries after the United States dropped its support for the  EastMed pipeline, meant to transfer natural gas from Israeli waters to Europe via Greece and Cyprus.
On Tuesday it was reported that talks are ongoing between the Office of President Isaac Herzog and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office for Herzog to visit. It would be the first visit of an Israeli president to visit Turkey since Shimon Peres in 2007.
A source emphasized to The Jerusalem Post that improvements in Jerusalem-Ankara relations would not come at the expense of Israel’s alliance with Greece and Cyprus, a comment echoed by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to Greek’s Kathimerini news.
“The bilateral relationship between Israel and Greece and the trilateral relationship between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus are both of the utmost importance to Israel. These partnerships stand on their own and will continue to thrive regardless of any other developments in the region,” Lapid said, adding however that “ an improvement of relations between Israel and any country is never at the expense of our relations with other countries and we see our ties with Greece as strategic.”
Military relations between Greece and the United Arab Emirates, another bitter rival of Turkey, have also grown substantively in recent years including signing an agreement that would see the countries come to the aid of the other in the event that their territorial integrity is threatened.
Turkey and Greece have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s,  including over drilling exploration rights in the Aegean.
Last year, Israel and Greece signed agreements worth an estimated NIS 5.4 billion, that would see the establishment and operation of an International Flight Training Center for the Hellenic Air Force by Elbit Systems. The two parties also agreed to consider the cooperation between the Israel Air Force flight academy and the Hellenic Airforce Academy.


