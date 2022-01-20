The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett speaks with Emirati leader after Houthi attack

Thursday's phone call followed a letter Bennett sent to the Emirati leader on Tuesday offering Israel's help in security and intelligence.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 21:11

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 21:21
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a press conference on January 11, 2022 (photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a press conference on January 11, 2022
(photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Thursday.
The prime minister offered his condolences following the terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi earlier this week by the Iran aligned-Yemeni Houthi group.
Bennett also expressed Israel’s support for the United Arab Emirates.
Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday when three tanker trucks exploded in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. A Houthi military spokesman said the group fired “a large number” of drones and five ballistic missiles in the attack.
Thursday’s phone call followed a letter Bennett sent to the Emirati leader on Tuesday offering Israel’s help in security and intelligence.
A man chants slogans as he and supporters of the Houthi movement attend a rally to celebrate following claims of military advances by the group near the borders with Saudi Arabia, in Sanaa, Yemen October 4, 2019. (credit: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS) A man chants slogans as he and supporters of the Houthi movement attend a rally to celebrate following claims of military advances by the group near the borders with Saudi Arabia, in Sanaa, Yemen October 4, 2019. (credit: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS)
“Israel is committed to working closely with you in the ongoing battle against extremist forces in the region and we will continue to partner with you to defeat our common enemies,” he wrote. “We stand ready to offer you security and intelligence support in order to help you protect your citizens from similar attacks.”
Bennett wrote that he ordered Israel’s security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE “with any assistance, should you be interested.”
Sheikh Mohammed and Bennett met in Abu Dhabi in December, in the first public meeting between an Israeli and Emirati leader. The countries established relations in 2020 in what was called the Abraham Accords.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Naftali Bennett United Arab Emirates houthi
