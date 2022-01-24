The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran talks: Will a deal be reached? Doubtful - INSS report

The report shows how Iran has taken an emboldened stance, and that Israel is not properly preparing for the worst.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 17:30
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2021. (photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2021.
(photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran and world powers are unlikely to reach a deal to resolve the nuclear standoff, a report from the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) issued on Monday states.

According to the report, the Islamic Republic feels emboldened by its nuclear achievements and backing from various countries and will not be willing to return to the deal’s nuclear limits without some sweeteners which are beyond what the US is willing to provide.

The report warns that Israel is not properly mobilizing its various military, diplomatic, economic and technological powers to achieve its national interests based on a clear and coherent strategy.

The report’s authors include INSS Executive Director Emmanuel Trachtenberg, Brig. Gen. (res.) Udi Dekel, former national security council chief Meir Ben Shabbat, former IDF intelligence analysis chief Dror Shalom, former Mossad Iran desk chief Sima Shine and many others.

“Tehran represents the most serious external threat to Israel, first and foremost due to Iran’s quest to achieve military nuclear capability,” the report reads.

A rally takes place in the Gaza Strip last month marking the 34th anniversary of the founding of Hamas. Israel is likely to wage a multifaceted war against Iran’s terrorist proxies this year. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)A rally takes place in the Gaza Strip last month marking the 34th anniversary of the founding of Hamas. Israel is likely to wage a multifaceted war against Iran’s terrorist proxies this year. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

“Israel’s structural inability to handle on its own all the challenges posed by Iran’s conduct, as well as the growing need to increase coordination with the United States and tighten the special relationship with it – whether or not the agreement is reached between Iran and the great powers on its nuclear program,” it emphasized.

Along those lines, INSS said it was critical that Jerusalem prepares its military options for deterring Iran from crossing the nuclear threshold.

The report then stated that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear progress “has given Iran the shortest time ever to break out to nuclear weapons – if the regime in Tehran decides to do so” which “reinforces the temptation not to return to the nuclear agreement without considerable rewards.”

The Biden administration “might have neither the ability nor the desire to grant them. Also, Iran’s confidence and readiness to attack its enemies through its proxies has increased.”

Striking a pessimistic tone, the report said next that “Israel … is at a strategic impasse regarding the Iranian nuclear issue. The various possible scenarios for the dialogue between Iran and the great powers, whether resulting in a partial agreement or lengthy foot-dragging or even breakdown of talks, are all negative for Israel.”

Still, the report cautioned that Israel should avoid opposing a return to the nuclear deal because such a position “will leave Israel isolated with only the military option for preventing Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon.”

In addition, it said that “Iran continues with its program of regional subversion, including its efforts to surround Israel with the threat of attack, especially through its precision missile project for Hezbollah in Lebanon and its proxies in Syria.”

But on top of the missiles and rockets threat, “Iran is equipping its proxies with thousands of unmanned aerial attack vehicles (UAVs), with a range that enables them to penetrate deep into Israel’s skies from all fronts.”

Surprisingly though, there was less discussion of the threat from Hezbollah than in past years, possibly reflecting that INSS views that threat as even less imminent than in the recent past.

The report addressed the Palestinian issue next, saying that the country could not rely merely on passive conflict management since current trends could “drift toward a one-state reality” which could undermine “the vision of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, secure, and moral state.”

Ignoring the Palestinians as a long-term time bomb would be delusional, according to the report, which said that the May 2021 war with Hamas, the boiling friction in the West Bank and the ongoing weakness of the more moderate Palestinian Authority is a recipe for escalating future conflict.

In addition, the report warned that the ongoing conflict with the Palestinians continues to undermine “Israel’s international political and legal standing.”

Recognizing the ideological limits of the current government, the report’s recommendations to create conditions for economic prosperity and to set the stage for vague future diplomatic processes were less ambitious than some past reports which included concrete proposals to withdraw from certain parts of the West Bank.


Further, Israel has been unable to untangle the web of dilemmas in Gaza from improving the humanitarian situation to avoiding security escalation to pressing for the return of prisoners and missing persons held by Hamas to preventing Hamas “from achieving further military and political control.”

One of the major security challenges which the report focused on, even though it is not a conventional physical threat, was “an intensification of trends of polarization between different groups, incitement, and weak governance, particularly in uncontrolled enclaves, which compound the erosion of trust in state institutions.”

“All these constitute a substantive threat to social resilience and national security,” reads the report.

Specifically, the report flagged “changes in norms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing concerns over the resilience of liberal democracies.”

In parallel, the report said that there was a growing trend of the Police being unable to hold back ethnic violence between extremist Jews and Arabs.

Regarding relations with the US, the report expressed concern that two issues related to China could dilute Washington’s support for and attentiveness to Israel and to the Middle East in general.

At one level, it said that Israel was caught directly in the middle of contradictory and conflicting wishes from China and the US in the economic and technology arenas.

On another level, the report stated that even if Jerusalem and Washington were more on the same page than they actually are, the Biden administration and America in general simply do not have the same headspace to deal with and assist Israel as in the past because they are escalating their focus on competing with China on a range of playing fields.

In a similar vein, the report expressed concern that the Biden administration was much less motivated and focused on expanding on the success of the Abraham Accords normalization process.

The report did strongly recommend that the government work on strengthening what was once strong, but has become a shakier consensus of bipartisan support for Israel among both Democrats and Republicans.

Moreover, the report said that Israel should more effectively capitalize on its peace deals with Egypt and Jordan while trying to reduce friction with Turkey.



Tags Gaza Iran Palestinians China Iran Deal nuclear talks with iran Israel and China INSS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The pros and cons of Netanyahu’s plea bargain - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg

Israel should help Saudi Arabia's defense in exchange for peace - opinion

 By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by