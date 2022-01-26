The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel may allow Khan al-Ahmar to remain in E1 area, Right fumes

Another Bedouin encampment already exists on that side of the road that belongs to a different Jahalin clan than the Abu-Dahuk tribe in Khan al-Ahmar.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 14:53
THE BEDOUIN village Khan al-Ahmar (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
THE BEDOUIN village Khan al-Ahmar
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

The state may allow the illegal Palestinian Bedouin encampment of Khan al-Ahmar to remain in the area between the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement and Jericho, in a pending deal published by Channel 12, that has angered the Right.

The fate of the small 180 Jahalin Bedouin community, has become intertwined with that of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Right has called to raze Khan al-Ahmar while the Left has supported its continued presence on the side of Route 1, not far from the Kfar Adumim settlement.

At issue is control of the critical Route 1 corridor in the West Bank, just outside of Jerusalem, which the Palestinians believe is part of its future state and which the Right wants to see included within its final borders.   

The community’s location not far from a major development plan for Ma’aleh Adumim on that same side of the road, known as E1, has also entwined its fate with that project.

PALESTINIANS PROTESTING at Khan Al-Ahmar (credit: REUTERS)PALESTINIANS PROTESTING at Khan Al-Ahmar (credit: REUTERS)

The international community, particularly the European Union has pressured Israel to authorize Khan al-Ahmar. The International Criminal Court’s former chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda warned in 2018 that the forced relocation of Khan al-Ahmar could be considered a war crime.

The state plan to relocate Khan al-Ahmar 300 meters away to the opposite side of Route 1, below the built-up area of the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement in the direction of the Dead Sea, entrenches the community in an area that the Right would like to see cleared of any Bedouin to allow for expanded Jewish development.

Another Bedouin encampment already exists on that side of the road that belongs to a different Jahalin clan than the Abu-Dahuk tribe in Khan al-Ahmar.

The community’s spokesman Eid Abu Khamis said that no one has spoken with the residents of Khan al-Ahmar and that there had been no agreement to adhere to it.

Any report that those in Khan al-Ahmar have agreed to this relocation “is a lie,” he said.

The Abu-Dahuk clan originally lived in the Negev, but Israel exiled them into the West Bank in the early 1950s, when that territory was ruled by Jordan. 

They settled in the area of their current location in the 1970s but never received authorization for their community. The Civil Administration has rejected multiple master plans to legalize Khan al-Ahmar. 

The Right, including the NGO Regavim, began an active campaign to remove them over 12 years ago. 

The High Court of Justice has in the past upheld the right of the state to relocate them but has not forced the state to do so.

In 2019, in the latest lego salvo of a long protracted legal battle Regavim petitioned the HCJ to force the state to evacuate the encampment.  

The state is expected on March 6, to submit its response to HCJ. The Channel 12 report was issued in advance of that statement, which will mark the first time Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government will issue a statement on the matter.

The coalition itself is divided on Khan al-Ahmar. Bennett and his Yamina party have in the past called for its removal from the area.

“There is no red line” that this government "will not cross, Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich tweeted. “There is no principle that it will not sell out for the sake of its political survival,” he added.

“The authorization of Khan al-Ahmar in the strategic space between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea is no longer just a violation of Bennett and Shaked's election promise, but a national, Zionist and strategic security fiasco that will fatally harm Israel's sovereignty,” he said.

Regavim’s Director-General Meir Deutsch warned that “this hair-brained scheme hatched by the Ministry of Defense will turn the Palestinian Authority’s flagship outpost in Judea and Samaria into a permanent, recognized Palestinian settlement. 

“The PA targeted this point on the map precisely because of its critical strategic value as the link between Bethlehem, Ramallah and Jericho – an area where there is no Palestinian Arab presence. Enabling the takeover and de facto annexation of this strategic location will be a fiasco for the security and strategic integrity of the State of Israel,” Deutsch said.



Tags Naftali Bennett Khan al-Ahmar bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by