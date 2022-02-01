Stop Israeli apartheid, halt arms sales to Jewish state, Amnesty says

The international community must sanction Israel for the crime of apartheid and impose an arms embargo against it, the left-wing Amnesty International said in a new 211-page report issued on the subject.

"We found that Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid," Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard stated.

"The international community has an obligation to act,” Callamard emphasized.

"Governments who continue to supply Israel with arms and shield it from accountability at the UN are supporting a system of apartheid, undermining the international legal order, and exacerbating the suffering of the Palestinian people," she explained.

Amnesty International is the fourth NGO to accuse Israel of the crime of apartheid in the last two years. It follows similar accusations by Human Rights Watch and B'Tselem. Yesh Din make a similar accusation but limited its charges to the West Bank. The other reports spoke of Israeli actions of apartheid within areas of both Amnesty's release of its report comes in advance of the 49th session the Human Rights Council in March, which is likely to debate a report about Israeli apartheid, and in advance of the first report of the permanent Commission of Inquiry against Israel which is similarly expected to level such an accusation.

KARIM KHAN is sworn in as ICC chief prosecutor, at a ceremony in The Hague on June 16. (International Criminal Court/Flickr) (credit: INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT/FLICKR)

The report also called on the International Criminal Court to add the charge of apartheid into its war crimes probe against Israel.

"Apartheid has no place in our world, and states which choose to make allowances for Israel will find themselves on the wrong side of history" Callamard explained.

The report titled "Israel's Apartheid against Palestinians: a cruel system of domination and crime against humanity" accused Israel of perpetrating this crime since its inception in 1948 and throughout its subsequent history.

"Since its establishment in 1948, Israel has pursued a policy of establishing and maintaining a Jewish demographic hegemony and maximizing its control over land to benefit Jewish Israelis while restricting the rights of Palestinians and preventing Palestinian refugees from returning to their homes. In 1967, Israel extended this policy to the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which it has occupied ever since," Amnesty stated.

Israel has argued that the extent to which Amnesty took issue with laws that upheld the Jewish nature of the state of Israel, appeared to criminalize the state for its role as the homeland of the Jewish people, turning its very existence into an act of apartheid.

Amnesty has argued that it respects Israel's status as a Jewish state, but not the discriminatory laws that are applied as a result.

It demanded that UN member states with special ties to Israel link that relates to Israel suspension of its "apartheid practices." This includes the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Israel's fledgling ties with African and Arab states.

"Do not support the system of apartheid or render aid or assistance to maintaining such a regime, and cooperate to bring an end to this unlawful situation," the report stated.

Amnesty called on the UN to "re-establish the Special Committee against Apartheid, which was originally established under UN General Assembly Resolution 1761 (XVII) of 6 November 1962, to focus on all situations," including in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The report criminalized as an act of apartheid Israel's refusal to withdraw to the pre-1967 lines and it continued development of settlements in the West Bank and Jewish building in east Jerusalem.

Israel's policies toward the Palestinians were designed to ensure a Jewish demographic majority, the report argued. It downplayed the Palestinian security threat to Israel. It also failed to emphasize historic contexts such as the influx to Israel of stateless Holocaust survivors and Jewish Arab refugees from regional countries.

The report issued a call for a right of return for Palestinians and their dependents to sovereign Israel and explains that failure to do so, is part of Israel's crime of apartheid.

Israel should "recognize the right of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to return to homes where they or their families once lived in Israel or the OPT, and to receive restitution and compensation and other effective remedies for the loss of their land and property, the report stated.

Amnesty called on Israel to rescind all discriminatory laws against the Palestinians, particularly with regard to land ownership, home demolitions, family reunification and citizenship. It also called for restitution for Palestinians harmed by such policies.

The report highlighted specific issues relating to the West Bank, Gaza, Jerusalem and the Negev, including a call on Israel to lift its "blockade" of the Gaza Strip.

Israel, the report stated, should, "immediately grant legal recognition and status to the unrecognized villages in the Negev/Naqab."

The Jerusalem municipality and the Israeli government, the report stated, should "transfer responsibility for planning and building policies and regulations in east Jerusalem to the local Palestinian communities."