The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians lost confidence in 'corrupt' leadership, PLO official tells Post

The Palestinian Authority leadership is accused of disregarding the decisions of Palestinian institutions to suspend all ties with Israel.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 18:06

Updated: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 18:39
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY leader Mahmoud Abbas addresses PA officials in Ramallah. (photo credit: FLASH90)
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY leader Mahmoud Abbas addresses PA officials in Ramallah.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Veteran PLO official Bassam Abu Sharif has criticized the Palestinian Authority leadership, accusing it of disregarding the decisions of Palestinian institutions to suspend all ties with Israel.

Abu Sharif, who previously served as a senior adviser to former PLO leader Yasser Arafat, told The Jerusalem Post that the PA leadership has turned the decisions into “toilet paper.”

He held the PA leadership responsible for “rampant corruption.”

Abu Sharif’s remarks came on the eve of a meeting of the Palestinian Central Council (PCC), a key decision-making body, scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The PCC, which consists of various Palestinian factions, is expected to approve the appointment of two senior officials – Hussein al-Sheikh and Rouhi Fattouh – to senior positions in the Palestinian leadership.

PRO-PALESTINIAN supporters demonstrate across the street from the Israeli Consulate in New York City. It is unreasonable to expect Jewish students to check their support for Israel at the door. (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS) PRO-PALESTINIAN supporters demonstrate across the street from the Israeli Consulate in New York City. It is unreasonable to expect Jewish students to check their support for Israel at the door. (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

Sheikh is expected to replace the late Saeb Erekat, who died in 2020, as Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee.

Fattouh, for his part, is expected to replace Salim Zanoun as Chairman of the PLO’s legislative body, the Palestinian National Council (PNC).

Sheikh and Fattouh have close links to PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

The PCC is also expected to approve the appointment of another Abbas loyalist to replace Hanan Ashrawi as a member of the PLO Executive Committee.

Ashrawi, who resigned in late 2020, accused the Palestinian leadership of marginalizing the PLO Executive Committee and excluding it from decision-making.

Commenting on the upcoming PCC meeting, Abu Sharif said that the Palestinians have lost confidence in the Palestinian leadership.

“No one expects Abbas to implement any of the decisions taken by Palestinian institutions,” he added.

“The results of the meeting will not be different to previous decisions, which were never implemented. The Palestinian leadership is continuing to mislead the people.”

In its last meeting in 2018, the PCC recommended that the Palestinian leadership suspend recognition of Israel until it recognizes Palestine as a state, suspend security coordination with Israel and endorse a multilateral international approach to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abu Sharif and other Abbas critics said the Palestinian leadership should focus on ways of “restructuring” and “reforming” the PLO and restoring its status as “the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.”

Abbas’s Fatah is the largest and most dominant faction in the PLO.

Abu Sharif said that he and many Palestinians are opposed to security coordination between the PA and Israel.

“The Palestinian Authority has become a servant of Israel,” he charged. “The people want resistance [against Israel], but the Palestinian Authority is helping Israel to stop the resistance. Our people are suffering greatly as a result of the corruption of the Palestinian leadership and the measures taken by the Israeli occupation.”



Tags Israel Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by