The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli-Palestinian peace will not come through Palestinians - Shtayyeh

PM Naftali Bennett opposes the two-state solution which would require the establishment of a Palestinian state.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 31, 2022 15:54

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2022 16:23
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh addresses journalists during a meeting with members of the Foreign Press Association in Ramallah in the West Bank June 9, 2020 (photo credit: ABBAS MOMANI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh addresses journalists during a meeting with members of the Foreign Press Association in Ramallah in the West Bank June 9, 2020
(photo credit: ABBAS MOMANI/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The Palestinians do not have a partner for peace in Israel, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday.

Speaking during the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah, he criticized Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Bennett’s remarks were made during an interview last Friday with The Jerusalem Post.

The PA leadership condemned Bennett’s remarks, saying they exposed his “extremist and anti-peace ideology.”

Shtayyeh’s statements on Monday came four weeks after the last meeting between PA President Mahmoud Abbas and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Rosh Ha’ayin.

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY leader Mahmoud Abbas addresses PA officials in Ramallah. (credit: FLASH90) PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY leader Mahmoud Abbas addresses PA officials in Ramallah. (credit: FLASH90)

Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official who attended the talks, said the meeting “dealt with the importance of creating a horizon that leads to a political solution in accordance with international resolutions.”

Last week, Sheikh made a similar statement after meeting in Jerusalem with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“I made it clear to Minister Lapid that it is important to have a political horizon between us and the Israelis,” he told Walla news site.

But Shtayyeh, who is not involved in the direct contacts with Israeli officials, insisted that there is no partner for peace on the Israeli side.

“The statements of the prime minister of the occupation government regarding the rejection of the establishment of the Palestinian state are rejected, and they encourage violence,” he said.

Bennett’s statements demonstrate to the world “the extent of extremism and the occupation government’s hostile positions toward peace and political negotiations,” Shtayyeh said.

“These statements and positions, as well as the occupation’s measures on the ground, prove that there is no partner on the Israeli side for making peace,” he added. “The Bennett government is working systematically to destroy the possibility of establishing the state of Palestine.”

Shtayyeh called on the US and European Union countries to intervene urgently to stop Israel from carrying out its plans to “devour more lands of the occupied city of Jerusalem and cut off the geographical continuity between the northern and southern West Bank.”

Settlement construction was expanding in Ma’aleh Adumim, on the eastern outskirts of Jerusalem, and the area known as E1 to separate the northern and southern parts of the West Bank, he said.

E1, short for East 1, is an area of 12,000 dunams located between Jerusalem and Ma’aleh Adumim.

Palestinians say Israel's plan to build new housing units in the area would separate the northern and southern West Bank from east Jerusalem. Construction in the area would prevent contiguity between the northern and southern parts of the West Bank, making it impossible to establish a Palestinian state in the future, they say.



Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinians mohammed shtayyeh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
4

Meet the TikTok star making Daf Yomi relatable for millennials, Gen Z

Miriam Anzovin
5

Bereaved families fight to use deceased child's sperm to be grandparents

Irit Gunders with Nitza Shmueli meet with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by