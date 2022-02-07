The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

New Palestinian leadership positions filled by Abbas loyalists

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which are not part of the PLO, did not send representatives to the meeting, saying it would drive a deeper rift among Palestinians.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 20:55
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a speech during the Palestinian Central Council (PLO) meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 6, 2022. (photo credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a speech during the Palestinian Central Council (PLO) meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 6, 2022.
(photo credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday scored a victory as the Palestinian Central Council (PCC) voted in favor of appointing some of his loyalists to key positions in the Palestinian leadership.

Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the PA General Authority of Civil Affairs, was chosen to replace the late Saeb Erekat, who died in 2020, as secretary-general of the PLO Executive Committee.

Abbas serves as chairman of the PLO Executive Committee and the Fatah Central Committee, two bodies that are now dominated by his loyalists.

The appointment of Sheikh boosts his chances of becoming No 2 in the Palestinian leadership and a potential successor to Abbas. 

Mohammed Mustafa was elected to replace PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned in 2020 after accusing the Palestinian leadership of marginalizing the PLO and excluding it from decision-making.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the Palestinian Central Council (PLO) meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 6, 2022. (credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the Palestinian Central Council (PLO) meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 6, 2022. (credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Ramzi Rabah was elected to replace veteran executive committee member Tayseer Khaled, who submitted his resignation.

The PCC elected Ramzi Khoury as chairman of the Palestinian National Fund, the PLO’s “finance ministry.” Khoury, a longtime confidant of Abbas, was also elected member of the PLO Executive Committee.

The PCC also voted in favor of appointing another Abbas loyalist, Rouhi Fattouh, as Speaker of the Palestinian National Council, the PLO’s legislative body and parliament in exile. Fattouh replaced Salim Zanoun, who retired after 30 years in the job.

The PCC decisions were announced at the end of a two-day meeting in Ramallah that was boycotted by several Palestinian factions and figures, who accused Abbas of “hijacking” the Palestinian decision-making bodies and refusing to share powers with others.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which are not part of the PLO, did not send representatives to the meeting. The two groups had called on Palestinian delegates and factions to boycott the session, saying it would deepen divisions among the Palestinians and sabotage efforts to end the rivalry between Abbas’s Fatah and Hamas.

Palestinian political analysts said that the decisions of the PCC would tighten Abbas’s control over the PLO and other major institutions and pave the way for his loyalists to play a significant role in the post-Abbas era.

“This is a big victory for President Abbas,” said one analyst. “It is also a major blow to his rivals, especially those within the PLO and Fatah. 

Other analysts denounced the PCC decisions as a “crime” against the Palestinians and said that those elected do not represent the Palestinians. 

In a speech before the PCC on Sunday night, Abbas accused Israel of “undermining the two-state solution” and said that “options remain open.” 

“It is not possible to continue implementing agreements [with Israel] unilaterally, and our contacts with the Israeli side are not a substitute for a political solution based on international legitimacy,” Abbas said.

He added that the Palestinians will continue to work with the US administration to strengthen bilateral relations. “We are still waiting for the implementation of its commitments to protect the two-state solution and the signed agreements,” he said, referring to Washington’s pledge to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem that was closed in 2018.



Tags Fatah Palestinian Islamic Jihad Mahmoud Abbas plo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
2

Are genetic mutations random in humans? Israeli study says no

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by