The word cannot acquiesce to Iran’s demand that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps no longer be designated by the US as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday.

“If the IRGC isn’t a terrorist organization, what are they? A folk dancing troupe?” Lapid quipped at a Yesh Atid faction meeting, pointing out that the IRGC sponsors Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Houthis.

“The world cannot agree to these audacious conditions,” he added. “It cannot allow tens of billions of dollars to flow to Iran nor allow it to continue to spread terror around the world.”

Earlier Monday, Lapid called on participants in the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations’ mission to Israel to ensure the IRGC’s terror designation, in place since 2019, is not removed.

“Everyone in their right mind should go to the Biden administration and say ‘this is wrong, don't do this,’” he said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami smiles during a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran (credit: SAEED SAJJADI/FARS NEWS/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)VIA REUTERS)

Israeli officials have expressed concern that Iran has yet to responded to the West's offer earlier this month in Vienna in an attempt to get further concessions in the talks to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The removal of the IRGC from the US Foreign Terror Organizations list is one of several demands by Iran, which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett revealed in his address to the Conference of Presidents on Sunday evening.

He also said that Iran demanded that the International Atomic Energy Agency investigations of suspected nuclear sites be closed, but that the Biden administration refused. Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized this point at the Munich Security Conference this week, calling for robust IAEA safeguards.

In addition, Bennett said world powers in the negotiations agreed that Iran would be able to store its advanced centrifuges and not destroy them.

“Returning to the JCPOA is a return to a weaker agreement, because of the time,” Lapid said, referring to the fact that most of its restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment end in 2025. “We were unhappy with the deal to begin with [in 2015].”

Israel has made clear that “even if you sign the deal, we didn’t; it doesn’t apply to us and we’re going to do what we think is necessary to make sure Iran doesn’t become a nuclear threshold country,” Lapid said on Monday.

The Foreign Minister said that Jerusalem and Washington disagree on the revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the nuclear deal with Iran was called, but are still able to work together and maintain a dialogue.

“We are great allies, but we are not subordinate,” he stated. “We have the freedom to act on Israel’s security in the way we understand.”

Another Iranian demand is that the US remove all sanctions imposed since 2018, while the US has refused to lift sanctions related to terrorism and human rights violations. In addition, Iran has sought a guarantee that future US administrations will not back out of the deal, like former president Donald Trump did in 2018; US President Joe Biden cannot legally make that promise.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a press conference with the Emir of Qatar that any agreement must include "securing our interests, especially lifting sanctions...valid guarantees...and closing the cases of political claims," likely a reference to the IAEA investigations.

The draft currently being discussed in Vienna would suspend Iran's uranium enrichment beyond 5% purity, according to diplomats involved in the talks.

It would also freeze $7 billion in Iranian funds stuck in South Korean banks due to US sanctions, and would have Iran release Western prisoners.

After that, Iran would have to return to the main limits of the JCPOA, such as mostly eliminating its enriched uranium stockpile and reducing enrichment to 3.75%. The US would also waive sanctions on Iranian oil.

Reuters contributed to this report.