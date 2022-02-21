The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lapid: ‘Everyone in their right minds’ must oppose IRGC ban reversal in Iran Deal

“If the IRGC isn’t a terrorist organization, what are they? A folk dancing troupe?”, Lapid quipped at a Yesh Atid faction meeting, pointing out that the IRGC sponsors Hezbollah and the Houthis.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 15:20

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 15:27
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (L) and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (R), 3 November 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (L) and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (R), 3 November 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The word cannot acquiesce to Iran’s demand that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps no longer be designated by the US as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday.

“If the IRGC isn’t a terrorist organization, what are they? A folk dancing troupe?” Lapid quipped at a Yesh Atid faction meeting, pointing out that the IRGC sponsors Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Houthis.

“The world cannot agree to these audacious conditions,” he added. “It cannot allow tens of billions of dollars to flow to Iran nor allow it to continue to spread terror around the world.”

Earlier Monday, Lapid called on participants in the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations’ mission to Israel to ensure the IRGC’s terror designation, in place since 2019, is not removed.

“Everyone in their right mind should go to the Biden administration and say ‘this is wrong, don't do this,’” he said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami smiles during a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran (credit: SAEED SAJJADI/FARS NEWS/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)VIA REUTERS) Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami smiles during a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran (credit: SAEED SAJJADI/FARS NEWS/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)VIA REUTERS)

Israeli officials have expressed concern that Iran has yet to responded to the West's offer earlier this month in Vienna in an attempt to get further concessions in the talks to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The removal of the IRGC from the US Foreign Terror Organizations list is one of several demands by Iran, which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett revealed in his address to the Conference of Presidents on Sunday evening.

He also said that Iran demanded that the International Atomic Energy Agency investigations of suspected nuclear sites be closed, but that the Biden administration refused. Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized this point at the Munich Security Conference this week, calling for robust IAEA safeguards.

In addition, Bennett said world powers in the negotiations agreed that Iran would be able to store its advanced centrifuges and not destroy them.

“Returning to the JCPOA is a return to a weaker agreement, because of the time,” Lapid said, referring to the fact that most of its restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment end in 2025. “We were unhappy with the deal to begin with [in 2015].”

Israel has made clear that “even if you sign the deal, we didn’t; it doesn’t apply to us and we’re going to do what we think is necessary to make sure Iran doesn’t become a nuclear threshold country,” Lapid said on Monday.

The Foreign Minister said that Jerusalem and Washington disagree on the revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the nuclear deal with Iran was called, but are still able to work together and maintain a dialogue.

“We are great allies, but we are not subordinate,” he stated. “We have the freedom to act on Israel’s security in the way we understand.”

Another Iranian demand is that the US remove all sanctions imposed since 2018, while the US has refused to lift sanctions related to terrorism and human rights violations. In addition, Iran has sought a guarantee that future US administrations will not back out of the deal, like former president Donald Trump did in 2018; US President Joe Biden cannot legally make that promise.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a press conference with the Emir of Qatar that any agreement must include "securing our interests, especially lifting sanctions...valid guarantees...and closing the cases of political claims," likely a reference to the IAEA investigations.

The draft currently being discussed in Vienna would suspend Iran's uranium enrichment beyond 5% purity, according to diplomats involved in the talks.

It would also freeze $7 billion in Iranian funds stuck in South Korean banks due to US sanctions, and would have Iran release Western prisoners.

After that, Iran would have to return to the main limits of the JCPOA, such as mostly eliminating its enriched uranium stockpile and reducing enrichment to 3.75%. The US would also waive sanctions on Iranian oil.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Hezbollah Iran Palestinian Islamic Jihad Terrorism Yair Lapid houthi lapid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by