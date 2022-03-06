The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Can Israel and Turkey's renewed relations lead to a new Middle East?

What should we expect from President Isaac Herzog's rare visit to Turkey and can Israel trust Erdogan?

By 104.5FM
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 21:37
A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

President Isaac Herzog will become the first Israeli leader to visit Ankara since 2008 when he jets off to a two-day visit to Turkey on Wednesday at Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request.

What should we expect from the rare, high-profile visit to Turkey and what consequences will rejuvenated relations between Ankara and Jerusalem have on the Middle East as a whole and on Israel in particular?

Dr. Alon Liel, a former ambassador to Turkey and Foreign Ministry director-general, spoke to 104.5FM on Sunday to explain.

Turkish courtship

Erdogan, who heavily pushed for stronger diplomatic relations with Israel in recent months, has been "courting Israel for over a year now," Liel said. "I have been seeing this vigorous Turkish courtship for over a year...I think it is quite obvious that [Israel] did not respond to this courtship."

The Turkish president's renewed interest in the Jewish state was met with a great deal of mistrust by Israel, the former ambassador stated, adding that it even came to "mutual hostility..we simply did not believe Erdogan."

PIGEONS FLY in front of a large poster of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa. (credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS) PIGEONS FLY in front of a large poster of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa. (credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)

The change came, Liel said, when Herzog was sworn in as Israel's new president in July of last year. 

When Natali and Mordi Oaknin were imprisoned in Turkey for photographing Erdogan's home, it was the diplomatic efforts of the president with Erdogan who ensured their release after a week in a Turkish jail.

After the Israeli couple returned home, Herzog called Erdogan, expressed hope for warmer diplomatic ties between the two countries and thanked Erdogan “for his personal involvement and contribution” to their release.

Their second phone call in Herzog's short tenure as president, the former Jewish Agency head called him for the third time in February, wishing Erdogan a speedy recovery after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Over the last few months, Herzog started believing...He convinced the entire establishment to give it a try and here we go."

Regional isolation

Erdogan made a "series of regional, even global, mistakes," Liel claimed. "These mistakes left him in a state of regional isolation."

"That regional isolation also badly affected his economy," the former ambassador said, referencing the Turkish economic crisis of late 2021 when the Turkish lira slid to a new record low. "Erdogan felt he had to escape this isolation."

Israel's efforts to increase cooperation with Middle East partners, specifically the signing of the Abraham Accords with nations such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, also played a part in Erdogan opening his country's doors to Herzog, Liel stated.

"At the same time Erdogan was sliding, Israel began to flourish on the regional stage with the Abraham Accords," Liel explained. "Erdogan realized that, in the Middle East pyramid, Turkey is lower down than Israel. So he threw a rope, hoping someone would catch it."

Nothing to lose

Can Israel build on Erdogan and Herzog's apparent friendship for better relations with Turkey? according to Liel, Israel has nothing to lose.

There are several areas where gains can be made, Liel says. "After all, Turkey is still a big country, in an economic sense."

"We can make our economic gains, we can also make gains in Syria," Liel explained.

If Herzog's visit reignites warm relations between Turkey and Israel, it could also have major diplomatic consequences in the Middle East. "There's a lot to gain by influencing Turkey to join Israel's side, opposite the Iranian-Qatari axis," Liel analyzed.

"I think we have nothing to lose. In the current state of play, we have our hands on the tap. Erdogan courted us, we opened the tap."

Now, ahead of Herzog's important presidential visit, Israel will test the seriousness of the Turkish courtship. "If we find that Erdogan does not match our expectations or keep his promises, we'll close the tap."



Tags Israel Turkey isaac herzog Erdogan Turkey Israel Relations Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
3

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
4

Ukraine foils assassination attempt on Zelensky by Chechen special unit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.
5

Russia-Ukraine War: Israeli-made weapons are heading to Ukraine

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by