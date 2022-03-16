The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Greek islands can be 'safe haven for Israelis' in case of Iranian nuclear attack

It was suggested this week that Israel purchase Greek islands in the Mediterranean as an evacuation spot in case the Iranian threat escalates.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 20:58
The Greek island of Samos. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The Greek island of Samos.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Could the State of Israel purchase Greek islands in the Mediterranean? According to attorney Avri Steiner, the islands would become another Iron Dome amidst increasing ballistic threats from Iran.

In a board meeting for Heimanuta, a subsidiary of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) that deals in the purchase of land, Steiner floated the idea as a contingency plan for the evacuation of Israelis in case of an Iranian missile attack.

The suggestion was rejected by the Heimanuta board, who ruled that buying land outside the land of Israel is "not KKl-JNF's mission."

Speaking to Maariv, the attorney, who is on Heimanuta's board, argued that the prospect of the KKL-JNF subsidiary purchasing Greek islands is a necessity for evacuating Israelis in case of a missile attack or natural disaster events.

Steiner told Maariv he felt it necessary to suggest the idea to Heimanuta's board of directors after reports on the Islamic Republic's ballistic arsenal. On Tuesday, US Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said Iran has more than 3,000 ballistic missiles, many of which can reach the State of Israel.

A member of Iran's army speaks with a visitor as they stand next to the Iranian Yasser ballistic bomb during a war exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Baharestan square near the Parliament building in southern Tehran (credit: REUTERS/MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL)A member of Iran's army speaks with a visitor as they stand next to the Iranian Yasser ballistic bomb during a war exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Baharestan square near the Parliament building in southern Tehran (credit: REUTERS/MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL)

Steiner, an active member of the World Zionist Congress, claimed it to be an opportunity to provide a safe haven in the case of an extensive threat to the Israeli population.

"I came up with the idea that the state, or an independent Zionist body, should look for unpopulated land that can be purchased and establish the infrastructure needed to evacuate citizens in times of need."

"Israel needs to have property or lease on large areas" and Greek islands, which are "largely unpopulated" according to Steiner, are perfect due to their proximity to Israel.

"It's a humanitarian purchase," Steiner argued.



