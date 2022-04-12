The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palm Sunday in Jerusalem gets off to a slow start due to global unrest

Palm Sunday usually brings crowds of worshippers through the Old City, but this year felt different.

By CRYSTAL DUNLAP/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 17:09

Updated: APRIL 12, 2022 18:06
The Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem, April 10, 2022. (photo credit: CRYSTAL DUNLAP/THE MEDIA LINE)
The Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem, April 10, 2022.
(photo credit: CRYSTAL DUNLAP/THE MEDIA LINE)

Palm Sunday began slowly, but the annual walk from Mount of Olives down to the Old City of Jerusalem still attracted thousands of believers.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

On the morning of April 10, Western Christianity’s Palm Sunday, things were quiet in Jerusalem. Church bells rang down the nearly empty streets as a few Palestinian Christian families walked to church in their Sunday best. Shops slowly opened a bit later than usual due to Ramadan fasting, a shop owner told The Media Line.

Palm Sunday usually brings crowds of worshipers through the Old City, but this year felt different. A shop owner who has been selling for 25 years was hopeful the city would become busier as the day progressed.

Of course, most Palestinian Christians are followers of Eastern, or Orthodox, Christianity, and this year they will celebrate Palm Sunday on April 17.

Another shop owner told The Media Line that they usually see heavy tourism from Eastern Europe during Holy Week. Russian, Ukrainian and Polish Eastern Orthodox travel to Jerusalem to walk the same streets Jesus walked, as their religion believes, on Palm Sunday. The shop owner thought the heightened security in Jerusalem was not deterring Christian tourists, but that the war in Ukraine contributed to the decline in tourism.

The Palm Sunday procession began with bands from local schools, Jerusalem, April 10, 2022. (credit: CRYSTAL DUNLAP/THE MEDIA LINE) The Palm Sunday procession began with bands from local schools, Jerusalem, April 10, 2022. (credit: CRYSTAL DUNLAP/THE MEDIA LINE)

“Jerusalem is safe,” he said.

Spectators waiting for the Palm Sunday procession outside the Old City’s Lions’ Gate, also known as St. Stephen’s Gate, where the Via Dolorosa begins, told The Media Line there were usually many more people.

One of the attendees, a dentist from Ramallah, said the decline in tourism was due to a variety of factors: COVID-19, economics, the war in Ukraine, heightened tension in Jerusalem, and Ramadan all falling at the same time. The dentist was accompanied by her mother, in town from New York, and a friend from Sweden.

Another spectator told The Media Line there were worries of an “empty procession.” He was surprised when floods of people began walking toward the gate with palms in hand.

With ample security surrounding the area, the procession marched up the hill to Lions’ Gate. The procession began with bands from local schools, continued with tourists from around the world singing praises in their native tongues, and concluded with the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa. It was a beautiful celebration under the harsh sun.

A manager at the Prima Royale Hotel, Fawaz Shaaban, told The Media Line that tourism is picking back up post-COVID. Their 133 rooms will be fully booked for Passover, which begins on Friday evening.

“People are thirsty for the Holy Land; they want to drink from its waters,” he said.

Most of the tourists at the hotel now are from South America, but during the week of Passover it will be full of Jewish groups, with one or two Christian groups as well, Shaaban said. Regardless of the lean crowds in the Old City on Sunday, people seemed relaxed. The recent tensions from terror attacks, security forces raids, and clashes did not seem to concern those in attendance.

Crystal Dunlap is an intern in The Media Line’s Press and Policy Student Program.



Tags Jerusalem palm sunday Christians The Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by