Israeli security forces are once again cracking down on terror. Forces have been bolstered and offensive operations in West Bank towns and cities are being carried out around the clock.

Following four deadly terror attacks, the IDF has sent 14 battalions to the West Bank and Seam Line to reinforce troops. That increase in troops has allowed special forces and elite IDF unit to operate in the cities of Jenin, Hebron, Nablus and surrounding villages.

Despite heavy gunfire by armed Palestinians who engage troops, these troops are arresting terror operatives and confiscating their weapons.

Dozens of Palestinians have been arrested in the last few weeks, dozens more have been injured and several have been killed by IDF fire.

These raids are an attempt by security forces-IDF, Border Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency- to thwart additional attacks inside Israel.

Israelis light candles at the scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, central Tel Aviv. 2 people were killed and several more injured in last night terror attack, April 8, 2022 (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Attacks in the West Bank, such as the throwing of stones or Molotov Cocktails or the firing toward troops, are not new to the IDF and unfortunately has led to countless fatalities. But the amount of deadly attacks on the other side of the Green Line is a reality that Israel is not willing to accept.

In less than one month, 14 Israelis have been killed in deadly attacks in the cities of Beersheba, Hadera, Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv.

And despite the offensive moves carried out by the military, the attacks in Israel just keep on coming- the latest was early Tuesday morning in the southern city of Ashkelon where an Israeli Police officer was stabbed by a Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Hebron.

There’s no better way to say it: Israel is once again in the middle of a wave of attacks targeting security forces and civilians.

But it’s Israel. And this country has gone through waves upon waves of terror, wars and intifadas. Even in the harshest environment with a much higher death toll, the country been able to beat terror more than once.

Though this wave that Israel currently finds itself in is not an Intifada, it is one that is more complicated to overcome.

Similar to the “stabbing intifada” of 2015-2016, the attacks are carried out by lone-wolves who are not on the radar of the security establishment and have been able to cross through holes in the security fence and carry out deadly attacks using military-grade weapons.

It comes at a time when the security establishment does not want to enter into another conflict. Not only is there now political chaos, but less than a year ago, the IDF launched Operation Guardian of the Walls in response to rockets fired toward Jerusalem by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Over a dozen Israelis were killed and hundreds of Palestinians in the Strip. It was an 11-day conflict that allowed Hamas to connect the holy city of Jerusalem to the blockaded enclave and one that has made the terror group focus its efforts even more on the West Bank and even among Israeli-Arabs instead of on the heavily damaged Strip.

But while Hamas has been encouraging violence, it is groups like Palestinian Islamic Jihad that is the major concern this time around.

The IDF has focused its sights on the northern West Bank, specifically on stopping terror coming from the city of Jenin, where PIJ has a strong backing and where the Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak attackers came from.

Both Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have stressed that there are no restrictions on the operations of security forces, but Israel is acting in a careful manner in order not to further fan the flames.

Jenin and its refugee camp is one of the more violent cities in the West Bank with heavily armed militants from PIJ and other terror groups. Dozens of Palestinians have been arrested so far, and during every arrest raid, those heavily armed militants have opened fire on Israeli forces leading to Palestinian casualties.

PIJ, like other terror groups, have warned that the blood of their operatives will be answered.And in this region, revenge is usually served with rockets.

PIJ along with Hamas, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade have published a video warning the IDF about entering Jenin and the groups have engaged IDF troops who come to arrest suspects.

Israeli officials understand that while Hamas is not interested in any conflict, their major concern is that the violence might spiral and lead to other terror groups in the Strip to launch rockets into Israel-therefore dragging the country into yet another war.

Though Hamas has seemingly been cracking down on PIJ operatives in Gaza, even reportedly stopping them from firing rockets, the terror group that is in charge of the Strip can decide when one body is too much. And turn a blind eye to the rockets launched in return.

Their achievement from last year’s war has made the connection between Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip even stronger.

Any descent into violence and chaos in the West Bank will ultimately affect Gaza and the streets of Israeli-Arab towns.

Israel understands that and Defense Minister Benny Gantz has said that there will continue to be a balance between the country’s security policy while allowing Palestinians to continue to work in Israel.

That balancing act, which is also in place in the Gaza Strip (about 20,000 work permits are in place for Gazans) is what Israel is building on to lower the tensions and prevent war.

But confidence-building measures don’t work for terror groups and for young men who see violence and confronting IDF troops as their raison-d’être. Usually reserved for terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the military can “mow the lawn” in Jenin, and neutralize the terrorists before they leave their home bases.

However, that only lasts for so long and can without a doubt push PIJ and Hamas to follow through with their threats. The IDF needs to get the situation in Jenin under control, and without bringing Gaza into the conflict.

This country does not need more rockets.