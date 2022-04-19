The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Kurds at center of new Iran, Turkey power grabs in Iraq - analysis

Turkey is making another power play in northern Iraq. It claims to be fighting the PKK, but it is setting up bases and using Iraqi airspace.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 10:56
A Kurdish man carries a flag with a portrait of jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan during Nowruz festival celebrations, in Beirut, Lebanon March 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A Kurdish man carries a flag with a portrait of jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan during Nowruz festival celebrations, in Beirut, Lebanon March 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday met with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Barzani then headed to London on Monday for a meeting with the UK’s Prime Minister. Meanwhile back in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Turkish warplanes have launched a new offensive against what Ankara says are “terrorists.”  

Turkey’s attacks on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq came after the meetings with the KRG official. Turkey is making another power play in northern Iraq. It claims to be fighting the PKK, which it calls terrorists, but it is setting up bases and using Iraqi airspace.

Turkey has close ties to the KRG, the autonomous Kurdish region. Its interests there include energy trade and investment and it wants to keep a close eye on the far-left PKK which Turkey has been fighting for years.  

“One of the areas Turkey and the KRG cooperate is the fight against terror, especially considering that the PKK terrorist group has strongholds in parts of northern Iraq under KRG control,” Turkey’s Daily Sabah noted. According to Rudaw media “fresh clashes erupted between the Iraqi army and an armed group affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Shingal over control of the area, reported PKK media which linked the incident to Turkey’s new military operation against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.”  

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan region, meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in Erbil, Iraq, March 14, 2022. (credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan region, meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in Erbil, Iraq, March 14, 2022. (credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

This means that there is now an unfolding operation across northern Iraq and new clashes and instability. While Turkey makes its moves, another operation is afoot led by Tehran.

Iran wants to manhandle Baghdad and secure more influence in Iraq. It uses groups that are pro-Iranian to achieve this. Fars News in Iraq reports that leading Shi’ite parties have recently been meeting in Iraq. This includes participants in a pro-Iran meeting that was designed to end the current political crisis in Iraq.  

“The statement described the transformation of the political process and the move towards practical steps to form a government and meet the demands of the Iraqi people as the main goal that all Iraqi parties should strive for,” Fars News says.

Earlier, Qais al-Khazali, secretary general of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement in Iraq, stressed that the coordination framework was opposed to a political stalemate and ignoring Iraqi interests. What he actually means is that Iran doesn’t want Iraq to be led by groups backed by Muqtada al-Sadr and his allies.

Iran has its own allies in parliament in Iraq, led by Hadi al-Amiri and his Fatah Coalition, as well as those like Khazali and Nouri al-Maliki. Iran has friends in the Kurdish region as well, among the PUK, the second largest Kurdish political party.  

While Masrour Barzani has been in Turkey and now heading to the UK; it appears Iran wants to use its influence with the State of Law Coalition and the PUK and other factions. Iran’s media notes that the Sadr faction in parliament has 73 of the 329 seats; while the Barzani-led Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has 33 seats.

“It is true that the Sadr faction won the most parliamentary seats in this election, but these seats are not enough to form a government, and it must form a coalition with other political groups,” Fars News says.  

What comes next may be Iran trying to find a way to continue to stir up controversy and drive a wedge between the natural coalition that has formed between Sadr, Sunni political elements and the KDP. Iran will use Maliki, Amiri, Khazali and others in order to do this.

Meanwhile, on the ground, pro-Iran militias have increasingly threatened Turkish bases in northern Iraq, especially the base near Bashiqa. This means that Iran and Turkey are making a play for power in Iraq. The Kurds are the hinge on which both of these countries are pushing, and the door for power in Iraq runs through that hinge.  



Tags Iran Iraq Turkey kurdistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
2

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
3

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
4

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
5

NYPD name person of interest in NY subway shooting

Law enforcement officers and firefighters work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by