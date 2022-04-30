Israel, UAE to collaborate on Beresheet 2 moon mission

Israeli space company SpaceIL signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to cooperate on a joint mission to the moon in 2024, according to the Technion UK.

The mission, called Beresheet 2 in a reference to the Book of Genesis, is one of many new collaborations between the two countries following the signing of the Abraham Accords normalization agreement.

The mission follows the original Beresheet spacecraft launch in 2019, which failed when the craft crash-landed.

SpaceIL called the Beresheet 2 mission "the first scientific-technological project to create a common history for the two peoples: the flags of Israel and the Emirates on the moon," adding that “[i]t is about creating a model for cooperation between the two peoples in many aspects — technological, scientific and educational, which will deepen the connection between the countries and serve as inspiration for further cooperation between Israel and all Arab countries.”

The company is committed to promoting science and science education, as well as regional peace via cooperation with "peace-loving and space-seeking countries” SpaceIL CEO Shimon Sarid said.

A model of the Beresheet 2 spacecraft. (credit: AMIR SHEMESH)

The mission is projected to cost $100 million and would be the first double moon landing in the same mission and the launch of the smallest spacecraft ever, according to the Technion UK.

One of the orbiters will remain in space for five years so that scientific research can continue, the Technion added.

Students from the UAE and Israel will participate in a project to identify the exact time of the new moon from information gathered during the mission.