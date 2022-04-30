The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel, UAE to collaborate on Beresheet 2 moon mission

The mission is one of many new collaborations between the two countries following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 30, 2022 04:14
Technion students (photo credit: TECHNION)
Technion students
(photo credit: TECHNION)

Israeli space company SpaceIL signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to cooperate on a joint mission to the moon in 2024, according to the Technion UK.

The mission, called Beresheet 2 in a reference to the Book of Genesis, is one of many new collaborations between the two countries following the signing of the Abraham Accords normalization agreement.

The mission follows the original Beresheet spacecraft launch in 2019, which failed when the craft crash-landed.

SpaceIL called the Beresheet 2 mission "the first scientific-technological project to create a common history for the two peoples: the flags of Israel and the Emirates on the moon," adding that “[i]t is about creating a model for cooperation between the two peoples in many aspects — technological, scientific and educational, which will deepen the connection between the countries and serve as inspiration for further cooperation between Israel and all Arab countries.”

The company is committed to promoting science and science education, as well as regional peace via cooperation with "peace-loving and space-seeking countries” SpaceIL CEO Shimon Sarid said.

A model of the Beresheet 2 spacecraft. (credit: AMIR SHEMESH)A model of the Beresheet 2 spacecraft. (credit: AMIR SHEMESH)

The mission is projected to cost $100 million and would be the first double moon landing in the same mission and the launch of the smallest spacecraft ever, according to the Technion UK.

One of the orbiters will remain in space for five years so that scientific research can continue, the Technion added.

Students from the UAE and Israel will participate in a project to identify the exact time of the new moon from information gathered during the mission.



Tags United Arab Emirates space UAE Beresheet Space IL moon landing UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by