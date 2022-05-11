Arab world condemns Israel over death of Al Jazeera journalist

The Arab world came out harshly against Israel on Wednesday, squarely blaming IDF soldiers for the shooting of prominent Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday morning during clashes that broke out in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Arab leaders accused Israel and the IDF of systematic terrorism, premeditated murder and intentionally targeting free speech.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said that Israel was fully responsible for Abu Akleh's death and the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said, "We condemn the execution of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and hold the extremist Israeli Prime Minister Bennett fully and directly responsible for this heinous crime."

"This is a sad and black day for the Palestinian people and the press," said General Secretariat of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate member Omar Nazzal.

"We mourn Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was martyred in Jenin camp while doing her work," the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

"The assassination of the occupation media, Shirin Abu Akleh, is premeditated murder and is condemned in the strongest terms. It will not obscure the reality of the occupation’s terrorism and brutality," a Hamas statement read.

The Qatar-based news channel also condemned Abu Akleh's death.

"Al Jazeera Media Network condemns this heinous crime, which intends to only prevent the media from conducting their duty," it said in a statement. "Al Jazeera holds the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of Shireen. It also calls on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their intentional targeting and killing of Shireen.

Hamas condemned the death and said it "consider[s] it an assassination and premeditated murder against Shireen Abu Aqleh, and all journalists and media professionals who convey the reality of reality and the systematic terrorism that the Palestinian people are subjected to under occupation."

The movement called it an international crime and urged international movements to condemn the attack as well.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said: "The occupation's assassination of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is a full-fledged crime and targeting journalists who report its crimes to international public opinion."

Qatar's assistant foreign minister Lolwah Alkhater condemned the killing by the "Israeli occupation" and in a Twitter post called for an end to "state-sponsored Israeli terrorism":

"Israeli occupation killed Aljazeera journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh by shooting her in the face while wearing the Press vest and a helmet. She was covering their attack in Jenin refugee camp. This state-sponsored Israeli terrorism must STOP, unconditional support to Israel must END."

"We all attached ourselves to Shereen, the free voice of Palestine, with this confident face, even in the darkest conditions in which the truffles tremble. May God accept her and our condolences to her family," she added in a separate Tweet in Arabic.

Husam Zomlot, the PA's ambassador to the UK, wrote on Twitter: "Israeli occupation forces assassinated our beloved journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while covering their brutality in Jenin this morning. Shireen was most prominent Palestinian journalist and a close friend. Now we will hear the 'concerns' of the UK govt & the international community."

Al Jazeera's news update on its live TV channel read, "Israeli forces killed journalist 'in cold blood' in crime that breaches international norms."