Turkey threatens new ethnic-cleansing invasion of Syria - analysis

Turkey has threatened a new invasion of Syria similar to its October 2019 invasion and January 2018 invasion which resulted in the widespread ethnic cleansing of Kurds, Yazidis and other minorities. In comments this week, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was planning a new military operation. This could result in demographic change as Ankara has vowed to return Syrian refugees, who are mostly Arab, to the “safe zone” it wants to create.

In the past, Ankara’s invasions led to Kurds and other minorities being persecuted and forced to flee and extremist groups took hold in Ankara-run areas.

Ankara’s far-right regime, which mixes extreme nationalism and religious fundamentalism rooted in the Muslim Brotherhood, has vowed to create a “safe zone” along the border. This is similar to the “safe zone” it created in October 2019 when it caused 200,000 people to flee and invaded eastern Syria.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

At the time, Ankara had close relations with the Trump administration and got the White House green light to invade and attack the Syrian Democratic Forces, a group the US supported. In a bizarre series of events, the US found itself opening the door to its “NATO ally” Turkey to attack the very people the US was also training to fight ISIS.

The White House claimed Turkey would fight ISIS and that the US would leave Syria. The Trump administration received such tough pushback by Congress and members of the administration that it reversed course. But the damage was done, a border area had been destroyed and key civilians such as Hevrin Khalaf, a young female political leader, was hunted down and murdered by Ankara-backed extremists.

US President Joe Biden addresses the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Al Drago)

Ankara refers to the people in Syria as “terrorists,” a term Ankara uses for any critic or opposition to the AKP ruling party. This usually means journalists, women rights activists, gay rights activists, youth, intellectuals, teachers, students, artists, Kurds, Yazidis, Christian minorities and others.

For instance, in Afrin, a Kurdish area Turkey invaded in Syria in January 2018, around 160,000 Kurds were driven from their homes. Yazidi temples were destroyed, graveyards desecrated and the area was then turned into housing for extremists that Ankara sent to Syria. The extremist groups, some linked to former Syrian rebel groups, kidnap women and are accused by the US, UN and others of human rights abuses.

One of these groups has even been sanctioned by the US. This means that Ankara, which claims to be a “NATO ally” supports extremists and groups linked to terrorists, while Ankara itself claims to be “fighting terrorists.” Ankara has also hosted Hamas terror leaders.

Now as Ankara’s ruling party faces elections next year it appears to be paving the way for more chaos in Syria.

Turkish invasion and ethnic cleansing

Syria is already poor and the people are recovering from ISIS crimes. Ankara’s goal is to destabilize the areas that were liberated from ISIS control and remove minorities from the border. This historic ethnic cleansing is similar to what was done in Turkey after 1915 during the Armenian genocide and subsequent genocide and massacres of Christian communities in what became Turkey in the 1920s.

Ankara has done this before in Cyprus when it invaded in the 1970s and expelled Greek minorities from northern Cyprus. The ethnic cleansing of Afrin and Sere Kaniya and other areas along the border in 2018 and 2019 has changed history patterns of settlement, removing indigenous minorities. This is similar to what happened in the Balkans in the 1990s except Ankara has used its NATO membership to claim it needs “security” by removing minorities.

Ankara also backs extremist groups that often shell Tel Tamr and Christian minority areas of eastern Syria. Ankara also conducts bombings of Sinjar in Iraq, an area Yazidi genocide survivors live in. Ankara has also bombed Christian villages in northern Iraq, claiming to be “fighting terrorists.”

Oddly, Ankara’s “war on terror” always seems to target minorities in the Middle East.

Turkey and NATO

The threat of a new invasion comes as Ankara is trying to prevent Finland and Sweden from joining NATO. These two democratic countries have now been threatened by the authoritarian government of Ankara that they must expel dissidents and bend to Ankara’s demands or they can’t join NATO.

This odd turn of events means that NATO now revolves around whatever Ankara wants. NATO, a defensive alliance, has been roped into Ankara’s invasions and abuses in Syria.

“We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30km deep safe zone we established along our southern border,” Turkey’s president said this week.

“We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30km deep safe zone we established along our southern border.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ankara’s threats come in the wake of Turkey bashing the Greek prime minister and also bashing the US over US sanctions relief for eastern Syria. Clearly, Ankara is now shifting policies from trying to reconcile with Greece, to pushing new threats.

In 2019 and 2020, Turkey also threatened Greece. It continued this policy until US President Joe Biden was elected and then Ankara shifted course. This is because Turkey’s ruling party has lobbyists in Washington, including influence at several important think tanks, that sought influence over the Trump administration.

In those days, the Ankara lobby would claim that Turkey was an ally against Russia and Iran, even as Ankara bought Russia’s S-400 system and worked with Iran. Now, Turkey has been in the spotlight because of the Ukraine crisis as Ankara seems to work with Russia and also Ukraine. Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine but is buying the S-400. Turkey also wants to acquire more US warplanes but it is angry that some countries have sanctioned Turkey over the abuses in Syria.

Ankara shifted in 2021 to try reconciliation, first with Egypt and the UAE and also with Israel, hoping to make new friends in Washington through these new policies. For instance, Ankara has mobilized its embassy in the US to work with pro-Israel voices and hopes that through working with Israel it might get new inroads.

To this end, Ankara invited Israel’s President Isaac Herzog for a visit earlier this year and has been doing outreach to Israel, including sending its foreign minister to Israel this week.

The question that remains is whether Ankara will try to trade Finland and Sweden entering NATO for another blank check from NATO for its “security,” meaning a new invasion. Ankara, like Russia, tends to claim that for “security” it has to invade other countries and cause people to flee. Russia used this excuse to invade Ukraine.

It is unclear if the Biden administration will stand up to Ankara’s threats. Last year, Ankara also promised a new invasion and appeared to climb down.

Turkey walked away from its promised invasion in November 2021. Will it back down again? It is unclear, but Ankara has vowed to expel millions of Syrian refugees and it appears Ankara believes it can accomplish two goals at once: Remove Syrian refugees and destroy Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria, bolstering populism at home while harming adversaries abroad.

Turkey could also try to harm the new US initiatives in eastern Syria and use this to blackmail NATO at the same time. It’s unclear if Ankara can truly do all this, but it likely will try.