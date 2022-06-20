Bennett: We already stopped Iranian terrorists in Turkey

Israel and Turkey have already stopped several attempts by Iran-backed terrorists to attack Israelis, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday.

“The operational efforts with the Turkish security forces have borne fruit,” Bennett said in a briefing. “In recent days, in a joint Israeli-Turkish effort, we thwarted a number of terrorist attempts and numerous terrorists were arrested on Turkish ground.”

Bennett said Israel and Turkey are working together very closely to stop Iran’s attempt to harm Israelis and Jews, and he thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts.

The remarks came as Israel’s National Security Council maintained its highest-level warning against Israelis visiting Turkey, especially Istanbul, in light of attempts by Iran to kill or kidnap Israeli civilians.

“We are continuing to work together with the goal of bringing the situation in Turkey and Israeli tourism back to normal. We have to finish the counterterrorism operations,” he said.

TURKISH FLAGS are seen on the facade of the restored Great Synagogue before a reopening ceremony in Edirne, western Turkey, in 2015. (credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

Israel will “continue to expose Iran’s true face,” Bennett warned, saying there will be a reaction to anyone who tries to hurt Israelis.

“The days in which [Iran] funded terror, equips terrorists, trains and sends them, and is left unscathed is over. Now, the one sending [terrorists] pays. We will go anywhere we need to,” he stated.

When it comes to Iran’s nuclear program, Bennett said “the central goal of [US President Joe Biden’s] visit [to Israel next month] is to lock down a clear shared plan of action… to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power.”

Bennett said he viewed the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governor’s resolution against Iran from the beginning of the month as “sharper than anything in a long time,” and an indication that “the world is awakening to Iran’s true face.”

In the short term, Israel wants to stop Iran from continuing to enrich uranium and develop a nuclear bomb through “diplomatic and other tools,” the prime minister said.

“Iran will come to understand that at the moment, in the no-deal reality, we won,” he said. “We had a goal for there not to be an agreement… but at the same time there was to be a stop sign in front of Iran.”

As for Israel’s long-term plan, Bennett confirmed past reporting by The Jerusalem Post that Israel would like to see an Iran nuclear agreement that would permanently stop its nuclear program, meaning that it would not have the 2015 deal’s “sunset clauses” in which the restrictions on which Iran’s nuclear program are gradually lifted.

In addition, Israel is working with moderates in the region against Iran: “We are slowly starting to see before our eyes a united and stronger Middle East. In that framework, the State of Israel is stronger and safer.”

“Israel’s regional stance continues to improve,” Bennett said. “We have a very warm policy of goodwill. Every minister is working in his area to keep up the momentum that began with the Abraham Accords.”

In light of the US asking for gestures towards the Palestinians ahead of Biden’s visit, a diplomatic source said that Bennett is willing to take steps that would improve the Palestinian economy, but no specific ones have been finalized yet.

The suggestion to allow Palestinians to staff the Allenby Crossing will not be approved as long as it has political implications, the source said confirming earlier reporting in The Jerusalem Post, but if there are economic aspects, it can be done.

The delay in razing a terrorist’s home until after Biden visits is meant to maintain calm, and the demolition can happen days after the president departs, the source added

Bennett also spoke about the situation in Gaza, repeating that this has been the quietest year for residents of the South since Israel evacuated the coastal enclave in 2005, and that Hamas is rearming itself much more slowly than it has in the past. Egypt has helped significantly on that front by tightening control of the Rafah crossing, he said.

Israel brought back its deterrence against Hamas by stopping suitcases of cash to Gaza, by responding to every projectile launched into Israel, even incendiary balloons, by standing up to explicit threats by Hamas, for example by allowing the flag march on Jerusalem Day despite Hamas saying it would attack, and by allowing Gazan workers into Israel.

“I have an approach of a heavy hand against Hamas and a hand extended to the residents,” Bennett said. “There is a danger that one of the workers [from Gaza] will commit a terrorist attack, but the strategic upside is much greater…We always punish them when the situation worsens, but if we have a month of quiet, I will bring in more workers.”

The prime minister said that the average salary in Israel is about 10 times that of the pay in Gaza, and this way they are earning money rather than receiving handouts.