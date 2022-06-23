The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Emirates begins daily service between Tel Aviv and Dubai

Two years after the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates through the Abraham Accords, Israelis can now travel to Dubai on daily flights from Emirates.

By ALDEN TABAC
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 20:43

Updated: JUNE 23, 2022 20:52
Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300ER planes are seen at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 15, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE/FILE PHOTO)
Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300ER planes are seen at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 15, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE/FILE PHOTO)

On a historic day at Ben-Gurion Airport, Emirates flight EK 931 became the airline’s first journey on its Dubai to Tel Aviv route. Hundreds watched as the enormous Boeing 777 “Game Changer” rolled down the tarmac toward the gate.

Two years after the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates through the Abraham Accords, Israelis can now travel to Dubai on daily flights from Emirates. From Dubai, which serves as the airline’s hub, more than 80 destinations can be reached on Emirates flights.

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja and Israel Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek were in attendance for the plane’s arrival. Festivities included a gift exchange between Israeli and Emirati authorities, as well as a ceremonial cake cutting.

The route has strengthened the relationship between the two countries.

“The relationship [between Israel and the UAE] is a linchpin for the region, and we must continue to build upon our joint mutual opportunities,” Michaeli said. “This day marks one of those opportunities.”

Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ABDEL HADI RAMAHI/FILE PHOTO)Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ABDEL HADI RAMAHI/FILE PHOTO)

In addition to expanding travel opportunities, the new flight brings with it trade benefits. Up to 20 tons of cargo will be able to be exchanged between Israel and the UAE each day.

While the Boeing 777 on the first flight will not be the aircraft regularly used on the route, those flying between Tel Aviv and Dubai will enjoy many of the same features that the 777 boasts, according to Emirates COO Adel Ahmad Al Redha.

Some of those luxuries include private cabins, business-class seats that convert into beds, large televisions, and gourmet cuisine.

More flights could be coming soon

“[Dubai] will offer a gateway for visitors to link with the world.”

Emirates COO Adel Ahmad Al Redha

Given the high demand for travel on the Tel Aviv to Dubai route, Al Redha predicted that the airline might expand its service out of Ben-Gurion in the coming months.

“[Dubai] will offer a gateway for visitors to link with the world,” the COO stated. “Tel Aviv represents an important milestone as we expand our services in this region. There is already a strong interest in service from Tel Aviv. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a second flight from Tel Aviv in the next few months.”

Noting the name of the Boeing 777 Game Changer connected to the gate behind her, Michaeli reflected upon the significance of the new flight route, “The relationship between Israel and the UAE is a game-changer, and it became stronger today.”



Tags United Arab Emirates airline company UAE Emirates flights UAE Israel Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by