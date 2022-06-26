The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lapid to Borrell: your Iran trip shows a worrying disregard for Israel

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued the charge against Borrell in an exchange of written email messages.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 18:37
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at a weekly cabinet meeting, June 12, 2022 (photo credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/Pool)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at a weekly cabinet meeting, June 12, 2022
(photo credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/Pool)

Israel charged that European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell's trip to Tehran over the weekend showed that he did not care about the safety of Israeli citizens.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued the charge against Borrell in an exchange of written email messages that were first reported by Politico and confirmed by The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

An Israeli source told The Post that Borrell had reached out to Lapid prior to the Iran trip, telling him, that he wanted to save the 2015 Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, explaining that he saw a major potential to revive the deal.

The trip came just after Turkey had arrested 10 Iranians connected to a terror cell that had planned to target Israeli tourists in their country.

Lapid referenced the foiled attack, telling Borrell, that he had displayed a "worrying disregard for the welfare of our people" as well as the concerns raised by the Intentional Atomic Energy Agency about Iran's uranium enrichment activity. 

Josep Borrell speaks at a news conference on the Russian military operation against Ukraine, at EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday (credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS)Josep Borrell speaks at a news conference on the Russian military operation against Ukraine, at EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday (credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS)

The Foreign Minister warned Borrell that Iran was merely playing for time, pretending to negotiate with the West while it advanced its nuclear program.

Israel had opposed the initial 2015 deal to constrain Iran nuclear activity signed between Tehan and the six world powers: the United States, Russia, China, France, Great Britain, and Germany.

It was convened that the deal allowed Iran to still pursue its nuclear weapons ambitions and that it strengthened Iran's ability to support global terror activities.

The former Trump administration had exited the deal in 2018, reimposing crippling sanctions on Iran that had been lifted in 2015 when the JCPOA was signed.

US President Joe Biden has sought to revive the deal. indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, moderated by the EU in Vienna have faltered.

Just as it seemed that all hopes of reviving the deal were dashed, Borrell announced from Tehran on Saturday that talks would resume.

"We will restart the discussions we [had] stopped for the last three months. And the United States and Iran will talk, not directly but with facilitation by me and my team as Coordinator [of the JCPOA negotiations]," Borrell told reporters," Borrell said.



Tags European Union IAEA Iran Iran Deal lapid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

Russia warns of 'non-diplomatic' response to Kaliningrad restrictions

Lithuanian Army soldiers hold Lithuanian and NATO flags during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of Lithuania's membership in NATO in Vilnius, Lithuania March 30, 2019.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by