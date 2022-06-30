The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian American medical delegation performs surgeries in Gaza

Doctors also brought medical supplies and trained local professionals during the visit.

By SANAA ALSWERKY/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 00:10

Updated: JUNE 30, 2022 00:12
This photograph taken with a drone shows Palestinian houses and buildings at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City on April 7, 2021. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
This photograph taken with a drone shows Palestinian houses and buildings at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City on April 7, 2021.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

Thirteen physicians from the Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA) arrived in the Gaza Strip through the Erez crossing on Sunday, determined to ameliorate the crisis of the devastated health sector in the besieged coastal enclave.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

PAMA was founded in 2013 by Palestinian health care professionals who practiced or are practicing in the United States, according to its website. The association fills an unmet need for an umbrella to embrace Palestinian and other health care professionals who care about Palestine.

Dr. Yousef Khelfa, a doctor of oncology/hematology and the president of PAMA, told The Media Line: “This is our fourth medical mission to Gaza that aims to study the needs of the Strip’s health sector, conduct complex surgeries, provide medical supplies, and exchange experiences with Gaza medical personnel.”

The association also provides medical scholarships, educational programs, and medical training for students and resident doctors. Yet its most significant activities are the programs that have a life-changing impact on those in the most need such as the Cochlear Implant Project, the Psychosocial Rehab Program for Children, and the Cornea Transplant Program.

The visiting team includes Palestinian Americans and consists of doctors from different specialties: oncology, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, hand surgery, plastic surgery, pediatric surgery, and urology surgery, Khelfa said. They conducted more than 25 operations per day.

The 65 km long defensive barrier around the Gaza strip. (credit: IDF) The 65 km long defensive barrier around the Gaza strip. (credit: IDF)

“The health sector in Gaza suffers from a severe shortage of 42% in essential drugs, 30% in medical consumables, and 60% in blood bank supplies.”

Ashraf al-Qedra, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson

Gaza in dire need of medical supplies

After more than 15 years of Israeli-Egyptian blockade, the Strip is in dire need of such efforts considering the catastrophic health situation and the serious shortfall in medical equipment and supplies.

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, told The Media Line, “The health sector in Gaza suffers from a severe shortage of 42% in essential drugs, 30% in medical consumables, and 60% in blood bank supplies.”

He continued, “The Israeli occupation prevents 30-40% of patients from leaving Gaza to receive treatment,” despite “the lack of medical resources within the Strip.”

According to a report by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights published in April, “Due to the lack of important medical equipment, especially radiotherapy and medical nuclear scans, reliance on referring patients for treatment outside the Gaza Strip has increased, which means that patients enter a long referral process that requires a set of complex procedures, including booking an appointment in the hospital to which they are referred, and obtaining a permit from the Israeli occupation for crossing the Beit Hanoun ‘Erez’ crossing, which may take several weeks. And in many cases, the examination of the request is delayed without justification, or the requests of patients are rejected without reasons or for flimsy and illogical reasons that are not commensurate with the seriousness of the patient’s health condition.”

Qedra hailed PAMA’s efforts and all visiting medical delegations for their role in alleviating the plight of Gaza's people, saying that “by training our doctors and providing the necessary medical supplies, fewer patients will need to receive treatment outside Gaza, which will directly relieve the financial burden on them in these difficult times.”

These kinds of delegations face many obstacles.

“We encounter great difficulties in obtaining permits [from Israeli authorities] to bring in medical supplies and equipment to Gaza. For example, it took us a whole year to manage to get the X-ray machines into the Strip. We ordered interventional radiology equipment in January, and we still don’t know when it will arrive,” Qedra said.

Khelfa noted they couldn’t obtain permits for non-Palestinian doctors to join the delegation to Gaza.

The medical team is doing its utmost to conduct as many operations as possible before leaving Gaza on Thursday, Khelfa said.



Tags Gaza health The Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
3

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by