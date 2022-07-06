The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Top AP brass attend reopening of Gaza bureau after building destroyed in 2021

Israeli officials maintain that Hamas was operating out of the tower.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: JULY 6, 2022 04:11
An explosion is seen near al-Jalaa Tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza City on May 15 (photo credit: ASHRAF ABU AMRAH / REUTERS)
An explosion is seen near al-Jalaa Tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza City on May 15
(photo credit: ASHRAF ABU AMRAH / REUTERS)

Top executives from the Associated Press launched the news agency’s new office in the Gaza Strip more than a year after Israel gave AP staff an hour’s notice to leave before bombing the building it said also housed a Hamas intelligence unit.

The importance the agency attached to reopening the bureau was signaled by the presence of Daisy Veerasingham, the AP president, and executive editor Julie Pace at the dedication of the new office on Tuesday. Israel is already under intense scrutiny of how it handles the international media following the shooting death in May of a popular Palestinian American journalist.

“AP’s resilient Gaza team has never wavered, even in the moments our bureau collapsed and in the weeks that followed,” Veerasingham said in a release. “The Associated Press has operated in Gaza for more than half a century and remains committed to telling the story of Gaza and its people.”

The reopening comes after multiple news outlets, including the Associated Press, published analyses blaming Israeli troops for the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin. The State Department on Monday said Israeli troops were the likely shooters, but also said the killing was unintentional.

Smoke rises from the Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, which housed apartments and several media outlets, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, after an Israeli airstrike, May 15, 2021. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90) Smoke rises from the Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, which housed apartments and several media outlets, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, after an Israeli airstrike, May 15, 2021. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Last year during the Israel-Gaza conflict, Israel bombed a 12-story building in Gaza City known as a center for journalists covering the region, including some working for the AP and Al Jazeera. IDF officials warned journalists to leave the building an hour before the attack.

Israeli officials said that Hamas was operating out of the tower. In its latest release, the AP said Israel never provided evidence of Hamas’ presence in the building.



Tags Gaza Hamas Press
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Ben & Jerry's cancels plan to stop sales in Israel

An ice cream assembly line at the Ben & Jerry's factory near Kiryat Malachi, July 2021
4

Scientists keeping an eye on new COVID variant BA.2.75

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
5

Violence breaks out at Western Wall after boy blows nose on Siddur page

Pieces of siddurim printed by the Conservative movement and torn by haredi protestors.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by