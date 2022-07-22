Saudi who helped Israeli journalist enter Mecca arrested

A Saudi citizen who drove Israeli journalist Gil Tamary into Mecca recently has been arrested and legal measures are being taken against him, Mecca police announced on Friday according to Saudi state media.

The report referred to Tamary as a "non-Muslim journalist holding US citizenship."

Police added that the case of the journalist has been referred to the Public Prosecution as well to take "necessary procedures against him."

Mecca police stressed that "all those coming to the Kingdom must respect the laws and abide by their requirements, especially with regard to the Two Holy Mosques and holy sites, and that any violation of this kind is considered a crime that will not be tolerated and penalties will be applied to its perpetrators based on the relevant regulations."

How did an Israeli journalist get into Mecca?

Tamary, a reporter for Channel 13, sparked outrage from Muslims and Jews after he entered Mecca and filmed a report within the Muslim holy city as millions of Muslims from around the world conducted the Hajj (pilgrimage) to the city.

Quran Gate, Entrance to Mecca (credit: Rowan5j/Wikimedia Commons)

Tamary was in Saudi Arabia as he had received a special permit, along with two other Israeli reporters, to cover the regional conference attended by US President Joe Biden last week.

Non-Muslims are completely prohibited from entering the city of Mecca and are largely banned from the city of Medina, although restrictions on access to Medina have reportedly been somewhat lightened in recent years. The ban is largely based on a verse in the Quran (Surah At-Tawbah 9:28) banning polytheists from approaching the Great Mosque in Mecca.

In the Channel 13 report published on Monday, Tamary notes that non-Muslims are not allowed into Mecca, but he proceeded to detail how he managed to enter the city and go up Mt. Arafat with a Muslim driver regardless.

The journalist stressed that the driver did not know that he was an Israeli journalist, as he took care to speak only in English.