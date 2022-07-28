The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

At least 17 dead in rare clashes in Syria's Sweida

Residents had also been growing increasingly frustrated at government-backed fighters carrying out arbitrary detentions.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2022 12:08
People take part in a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. (photo credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)
People take part in a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021.
(photo credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded in the southern Syrian province of Sweida in clashes in between armed residents and gangs aligned with the security agencies, activists and local media said on Thursday.

The Druze-majority province has remained mostly shielded from the bloody conflict that ravaged the rest of the country since 2011 but sporadic rallies have taken place over deteriorating economic conditions.

Residents had also been growing increasingly frustrated at government-backed fighters carrying out arbitrary detentions, random roadblocks and kidnappings for ransom, said Rayan Maarouf, an activist and head of the Suwayda24 local media outlet.

At the weekend, the detention of one resident prompted others to set up informal roadblocks and detain members of government-backed gangs and besiege their bases, Suwayda24 reported.

"This uprising flared up very suddenly and there were attacks on the bases of these armed groups, which are reinforced with heavy weapons," Maarouf told Reuters late Wednesday.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and civilians inspect the damage at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria March 28, 2017 (credit: RODI SAID / REUTERS) Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and civilians inspect the damage at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria March 28, 2017 (credit: RODI SAID / REUTERS)

The results

The resulting fighting left 17 people dead according to Sweida's health directorate, which was cited by both Suwayda24 and the pro-government Al-Watan newspaper on Thursday.

The Syrian government has not commented on the violence but Al-Watan said the fighting had quietened and negotiations over a settlement were underway.

The man kidnapped at the weekend was ultimately released, Sweida24 reported.

Sweida had seen rare protests earlier this year, when dozens gathered in the provincial capital to demand a halt to cuts in gas subsidies.



Tags Syria protests Druze
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study

Chromosome segregation In dividing cells. Cell cytoskeleton is depicted in red, DNA is depicted in blue and a protein that marks dividing cells is depicted in green.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by